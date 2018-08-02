Newsbytes archive for July 2018

Posted by Anon on Wed 1 Aug 2018 - 19:55

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, Fred, GreenReaper, JoeStrike, and Rakuen Growlithe.

GreenReaper: The BBC reviews the work of Clangers, Bagpuss and Basil Brush co-creator Peter Firmin, who has died aged 89.

Fred: Stork responsible for big phone bill?

dronon: Kickstarter for Peace Island, a game in which cats must band together after their humans disappear. [Tip: Joe Strike]

Fred: Marguerita-lapping hot-tub bear.

Fred: The killing of a psychic octopus.

GreenReaper: Mythbusting voiceovers intrude on furry animals' private and personal conversations to give advice on sex-related misfortunes.

Rakuen Growlithe: Injured hiker rescued by altruistic Alaskan husky.

GreenReaper: Hunters become the hunted in East Cape.

2cross2affliction: Buyer beware, not all online fursuit buyers are trustworthy. This PSA brought to you by Insane Clown Posse.

Rakuen Growlithe: Wolf conservation science clashes with politics. Science loses out.

GreenReaper: Marine scientists face a stark choice: rats or boobies.

dronon: For all you noodle dergs out there - Achoo! (turn on English subtitles)

Fred: Would you pay $67,000 for a 37-foot squirrel statue?

Fred: Deadly scorpions move into Brazilian cities.

GreenReaper: Mob slays 292 crocs in West Papua.

Fred: Bees swarm firefighters.

2cross2affliction: Two time winner of the Ursa Major award for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films will not be three-peating as he has been fired from Vol. 3 over controversial (if old) Tweets.

2cross2affliction: In less worrying furry movie news, the musical Cats is finally getting a movie adaptation. No news if it's going fully animated, CGI special effects or costumes like the stage version (or even full fursuit) for the cats yet.

Fred: 150th anniversary of golden retrievers.

GreenReaper: Scottish fur Fixy describes moving from a TV career to full-time fursuit-building at @FixitFursuits, and offers a brief overview of the furry psyche in this BBC Three interview.

Fred: Should the Endangered Species Act be amended?

Fred: "Pretty as a peacock spider."

Rakuen Growlithe: Wallace the mule overcomes discrimination by British Dressage, blazing a trail for future mules to compete, and wins his first competition.

Fred: First baby bison in Banff National Park in 140 years.

JoeStrike: Australian Marie Claire magazine journalist visits FurDu convention, writes condescending article.

Fred: Zebra or painted donkey?

Fred: Editorial cartoon based on Orwell's Animal Farm gets cartoonist fired.

dronon: "Furro" is on its way to being the official Spanish word for "furry". (link-within-link contains Spanish trolls)

dronon: Yet another reason you can't trust Fox news.

Fred: London woman wakes, finds python in bed with her.

Fred: Endangered Scottish wildcat kittens born.

Fred: Cougar breaks into Malibu animal sanctuary, eats peacocks.

GreenReaper: Major UK travel agency strikes blow against working orcas with plans to cut ties in 2019.

Fred: Kangaroo smashes into Melbourne suburb home.

Fred: Living with mountain lions near Los Angeles.

2cross2affliction: They've saved the Galaxy twice now, but the Guardians of the Galaxy now face their toughest challenge yet; saving their director's job.

dronon: Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us.

dronon: Republican candidate wants people who believe in Bigfoot to get along.

GreenReaper: Heads or tails? Mozilla wants your opinion on the direction of the Firefox brand. [via @ArsTechnica]

Fred: Aquarium shark stolen disguised as baby in pram.

Fred: Now it's a stolen lemur.