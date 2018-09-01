Newsbytes archive for August 2018
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, Fred, GreenReaper, Rakuen Growlithe, Sonious, and TyphonDog.
Fred: Window-smashing kangaroo on the loose again.
Rakuen Growlithe: Austrian arrested at Paris airport with 80 birds in hand luggage.
GreenReaper: Forest destruction - for timber and palm oil production - combined with poverty-driven hunting threatens Madagascar's lemurs, with 105 of 111 subspecies proposed for the IUCN Red List.
Fred: Zurich police urge dog owners to put shoes on them in heat wave.
Fred: The curse of Pooh bear.
Fred: European record heat results in Swiss fish suffocating; zoo animals fed frozen foods.
Fred: Hawai'ian crow, extinct in the wild, is being bred in zoos.
Fred: CatCon, biggest cat convention in the world.
Fred: Boa constrictor filmed eating pigeon on busy London street.
Fred: Winnie the Pooh is politically incorrect in China.
dronon: SonicFox wins the EVO 2018 Dragon Ball Fighter Z tournament.
Fred: The kitten with six legs.
GreenReaper: Newsbytes are now credited in the front page "Recent contributors" block, and usernames will be skipped if redundant with the full name.
Fred: Belgium's retirement home for elderly animals.
Fred: Why you shouldn't eat octopus.
Fred: Police in Germany rescue man chased by baby squirrel.
Fred: More Southern California bears relaxing.
Fred: French rooks trained to clean park for food.
Fred: Greek cat sanctuary wants new employee; gets over 200 applicants.
Fred: Endangered London parrot swears at would-be rescuer.
Sonious: Buzzfeed introduces furries to three strangers.
Fred: Coelacanths threatened with extinction by oil exploration.
Rakuen Growlithe: Local artist's practice picture of a wombat becomes a permanent piece of public art in Warrnambool, Australia.
2cross2affliction: Furry FortNite players: The new P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader skin is available in the Item Shop for the next two days, if you're a fan of the Cuddle Team Leader skin but want something stealthier than hot pink.
Fred: "Kung Food": has anyone in furry fandom reported this Chinese CGI animated TV series and theatrical feature from Yi Animation (released August 10) with anthropomorphic Chinese food? The hero is a dumpling, and there is a comedy-relief buck-toothed egg roll. It hasn’t been released in America yet, but someone has invested a lot of money dubbing it into English.
Fred: Everyone has heard of Francis the Talking Mule; the 1946 novel and the 1950s Universal movies. But has anyone checked out the original magazine stories that were rewritten into the novel? Francis was Frances, and he was a she – a jenny. And "Peter Stirling" was the pseudonym of the author, [who wrote "Frances and the Golden Brew".]
Fred: Baby gray whale has fun.
dronon: The Ironclaw RPG is Kickstarting a book of monsters for campaigns, and 3 reprints of novels set in the game universe.
2cross2affliction: Finally, someone let them out of their cage; PETA frees the Animal Crackers.
dronon: Massive fiberglass dinosaur head for sale.
Fred: The ugh bug bites people's toes.
2cross2affliction: Looks like Thanos just won. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may not be happening anymore.
Fred: Dinosaur-surviving solenodon threatened by dogs.
Fred: Super-snake mutants in the Everglades.
TyphonDog: Denfur smashes the first con record with 2086 attendees.
Fred: 20,000 bees swarm NYC hot dog stand.
Fred: Climate change/hotter weather brings more tarantulas out.
