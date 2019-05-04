Newsbytes archive for April 2019

Posted by Anon on Sat 4 May 2019 - 11:57

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, Rakuen Growlithe, RingtailedFox, and Sonious.

Rakuen Growlithe: What really happened when a tiger mauled Roy? One of Siegfried and Roy's tiger trainers speaks up after 15 years.

dronon: The goal's been met, and there are a few days days left on the Humblewood kickstarter, a 5e DND setting with birds and other species.

2cross2affliction: Reports out of CinemaCon's presentation on the upcoming movie adaptation of Cats reveal the titular felines will be created via motion capture rather than costumes.

BlindWolf8: The BBC highlights a 12-year-old girl who is interested in creating her own fursuit-making business and some of her creations.

GreenReaper: The bat which burrowed down under. (Old news, but we missed it at the time.)

Rakuen Growlithe: After 2.5 weeks of technical issues, SoFurry is back online! Received record donations from supportive furs.

dronon: Another good story to remember Dogbomb by this weekend.

GreenReaper: Nkwocha Ernest sees the crocodile in the tyre-treads.

GreenReaper: "I always wondered what was behind the square" - Kentucky artist Lunumbra has been converting Pokémon cards into textless, borderless and full-art forms since 2014.

RingtailedFox: Lions devour rhino poacher trampled to death by elephants... Not the Lion King/Zootopia sequel we need, but the one we deserve?

dronon: Not quite a Disney live-action remake of The Lion King.

2cross2affliction: A YouTuber (who is definitely #NotAFurry) takes the free April Fools dating simulator based on characters from Rivals of Aether for a spin.

BlindWolf8: To make friends... be an animal?

dronon: "Like Stardew Valley, except cats."

Rakuen Growlithe: Wolves resident in the Netherlands again after 140 years.

Rakuen Growlithe: The last known female Yangtze giant softshell turtle has died. Three other individuals remain, though the species is now functionally extinct.

2cross2affliction: In the newest update, you can add Fortnite to the list of games where the answer to @CanYouPetTheDog is yes.

InkyCrow: David Lynch in a wolf suit narrates a story to feral children for musician Flying Lotus promo video.

dronon: The white wolf violinist in the Montreal subway. [tip: Tempe O'Kun]

GreenReaper: Gorilla selfies? It's more likely than you'd think.

RingtailedFox: Dog rescued from watery grave by oil rig workers 220 km off Thai coast.

Rakuen Growlithe: Norway is divided over the migration of wolves back into the country.

Sonious: Portland area furs be on the lookout for fursuit stolen in Beaverton.

Sonious: Boozy Badger discusses the legal labor perils of making for-profit furry conventions.

GreenReaper: Environmental award for woman who saved Mongolian sneps from strip mining (and goatherds).

GreenReaper: White Russian spy whale defects to Norway.

2cross2affliction: A profile of the illustrator behind Bojack Horseman and Tuca and Bertie.

GreenReaper: A contributor to the National Post criticises pups for "stealing a species".

GreenReaper: New York reporter @Teirrabyte cracks open last month's furry midnight carnival celebration, @Thaitails 2019 - which grew 53% this year - for @CoconutsBangkok.

dronon: Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer.