Newsbytes archive for May 2019

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, mwalimu, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

earthfurst: In case you didn't know, Furry Network progressed out of the beta stage of development in mid-February.

GreenReaper: Three months, sixty-five feet and four tonnes of Mexican teddy.

BlindWolf8: "Friendly wolves use touchscreens with their noses" - Sounds familiar. [The headline that PBS used: Wolves boop their snoots to touch screens to feed their friends. Dogs? Not so much.)

2cross2affliction: In a Tweet, the director of Sonic the Hedgehog says the character design will change. Our Sonic the Hedgehog article has been updated (with a further minor correction).

dronon: Onne medyvle cattes.

2cross2affliction: The 145th Kentucky Derby makes history ... by disqualifying the first horse to cross the finish line, Maximum Security, leaving 65-1 longshot Country House the first winner by default.

2cross2affliction: Starlink's newest update has made the entire original SNES roster of the Star Fox team playable on the Switch. (Seriously, Nintendo, if this Ubisoft game gets Krystal before Super Smash Bros. ...)

Sonious: Furry literature distributer FurPlanet continues to deal with website downtime due to host service A2 Hosting malware issues.

2cross2affliction: The entire Detective Pikachu movie has totally been leaked to YouTube! Totally!

Sonious: SonicFox wins his first Mortal Kombat 11 tournament at the Summit of Time.

2cross2affliction: Recurring rat character Mr. Ratburn on the PBS children's series Arthur was married during Monday's episode. His new husband is an aardvark.

dronon: Paul Kidd reports that early fandom artist Shon Howell has passed away.

GreenReaper: Vulpine Caesarian saves four cubs.

2cross2affliction: In Internet culture news, You're The Man Now, Dog! is no more.

dronon: Vote for the Good Furry Award before the end of May! Dogpatch Press has a write-up about some of the nominees.

Rakuen Growlithe: Meme star, Grumpy Cat (real name Tardar Sauce) has died at age seven after complications from a urinary tract infection.

Rakuen Growlithe: "Do not kiss cows," says Austrian government.

2cross2affliction: The reviewer for the Irish Times has a unique take on Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups.

earthfurst: PornHub is a potential buyer of Tumblr. Fortune.com has a piece on why that may be a bad idea: piracy concerns, deflation of salaries of porn performers, loss of creator's rights, & that PornHub's owner is "an especially private company".

GreenReaper: "Would a kitten get stressed about this? Probably not. So why am I?" - How one young woman overcame panic attacks through play; and improved her relationship with her body by selling photos of it online.

mwalimu: Japan's only mascot school teaches the art of cuddly cuteness.

2cross2affliction: "Where are they now?" articles about animal stars can get really depressing really quick, given their short lifespans; but Cuff and Link, Rocky's pet turtles from the original Rocky are 44 and doing fine.

2cross2affliction: The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be delayed until February 14, 2020 in an effort to address some of the complaints against the original design. Our story has been updated.

GreenReaper: If you aren't sick of Detective Pikachu yet, ComicBook.com has an interview with its writers, touching on Golbats and museums.

Rakuen Growlithe: Adult furry role-playing site @FListDotnet back up after going down due to an attack, Users on the desktop and mobile client need to change their settings to reconnect.

earthfurst: Earlier this week (on May 23) Fur Affinity introduced a new-ish way to send money to artists, the Shinies Tipping System, with the help of PayPal. (plus Wizard Cat, a "fancy fellow with the stylish hat")

dronon: If you have about 15 minutes, the FurScience research team has a Furry survey that'll be compared to other studies. Feel free to re-post the link, they'd like as many responses as possible! [Editor's note: includes sexual questions]

mwalimu: Japanese illustrator imagines a world where humans live among giant animals.

2cross2affliction: Character posters for The Lion King remake reveal the characters ... definitely look like animals. Also, hyena fans, prepare to be disappointed.

InkyCrow: Watch the award-winning animated film short Manivald, a love story between a fox and the washing-machine repairman he pines for.