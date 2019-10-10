Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Leading UK furry convention ConFuzzled has postponed registration for 2020 due to Brexit.

According to convention chairman Rizzorat, "configuration changes to our payment systems" which include switching payment providers necessitated a delay to "reliably implement and test" them. ConFuzzled registration, previously expected to open tomorrow (Friday, October 11), is now to open November 1 at 20:00 GMT/UTC+0 – British Summer Time to have ended October 27.

Organizers apologized to those who may have "made special plans to be available tomorrow evening to ensure you secure your registration", going further to justify and explain the change, which was felt to be "absolutely necessary to ensure your peace of mind" ahead of the event's 13 th instance:

Why are we making this decision? As a result of uncertainty surrounding the UKs departure from the European Union, our banking & credit card handling partners have imposed additional conditions that we’re having to work through. Unfortunately, this is resulting in various operational changes, including (but not limited to), switching our payment partners to ensure we can maintain our normal operations. We’d like to reassure you all that registration will be going ahead on the new date, and that ConFuzzled is not financially impacted by the above changes. Furthermore, we are fully confident that we can continue to welcome those of you who visit ConFuzzled from EU countries. Whilst we expect travel documentation requirements may change, as long as these are satisfied, we see no reason you should be unable to visit ConFuzzled.

Brexit had previously featured in 2017 as a joke in PawPets IX show Bats to the Future. Any fears that it might greatly disrupt the event this May were resolved by the transition's postponement to October 31 – following which ConFuzzled 2019 posted record attendance of 2116, from 36 countries.

This change also spared UK visitors to this year's Eurofurence from disruption; although for some, the delay may have come too late. Now, the spectre of the UK's departure from the EU has returned to haunt organizers, with no clear resolution in sight given the possibility of postponement till January 31.

ConFuzzled 2020 "A World Reborn" is scheduled to be held 22-26 May with – perhaps appropriately – a post-apocalyptic theme.