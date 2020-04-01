Newsbytes archive for March 2020

Posted by Anon on Wed 1 Apr 2020 - 13:01

0 Your rating: None

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

Sonious: Dance Competition experiences frequency interference of Matthew Ebel 'testi'ng sound equipment in other room using a word for scrotum.

2cross2affliction: e621.net has gone through a number of design changes today. Note: Link is to WikiFur article, not actual site, because "new" e621 is possibly more NSFW than old "e621".

dronon: A short article on mental health, furry fandom and therapists.

GreenReaper: Shenzhen legislature plans to outlaw consumption of dogs, frogs, snakes and turtles through meat whitelist, in bid to decrease the chance of future cross-species disease transmission.

Rakuen Growlithe: Giant crab accused of stealing $6000 thermal camera from student.

dronon: Due to the spread of Covid-19, Motor City Fur Con 2020 has been tentatively postponed, and Furnal Equinox 2020 has been cancelled. Stay safe out there, everyone!

GreenReaper: French convention Fauntastic has postponed its second instance from April 10-13 to May 29-June 1; if this proves insufficient, they plan to go to 2021 instead.

GreenReaper: Mexican convention Furnexion has been postponed as its GoH cannot come from the USA; Furry Weekend Atlanta says 30-day ban plus return of legislature "will have an effect" on its May event; Furlandia has no change yet.

2cross2affliction: "It sucks." Frequent furry vocal actor Idris Elba (Chief Bogo in Zootopia, Shere Khan in The Jungle Book, Fluke in Finding Dory and Macavity in Cats) has tested positive for COVID-19.

GreenReaper: Furry Weekend Atlanta 2020 is off; staff "working diligently to determine options" for those who paid up to $350pp. Golden State Fur Con moved to August 28-30; transfer to 2021, other affiliated cons or refund also available.

Sonious: Artconomy covers the concept and rise of Internet based conventions.

GreenReaper: Vice's Motherboard highlights a spate of sanitation-related characters dripping from the virtual pens of furry artists.

GreenReaper: For bats, sharing a kiss can be life-saving, not just life-changing - but the experience comes at the expense of others.

GreenReaper: Pressed for examples of five-star online culture, BBC's art critic Will Gompertz's first pick is Hector's House (aka La Maison de Toutou), a children's hand-puppetry show about the eponymous dog, his feline companion Zsazsa, and Kiki the frog.

Rakuen Growlithe: Study tracking 900 cats show that the majority spend all their time within 100 m of their own garden with about 7% having much larger territories.

GreenReaper: Yaffle at the Waffle House: Cornwall Live interviewed musician @Foxiekins of the Cornwall Furries, who hopes to start a camping con and help local animal charities, at their March 9 meet in Truro.

dronon: If you have a few minutes, vote in the fandom's 2019 Ursa Major Awards! Click where it says Login, put in an e-mail address, and you'll be sent a voting key. Voting closes on Tuesday, March 31.

dronon: Comedian Amy Hoggart visits a furry con and discusses U.S. politics for an episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

earthfurst: Largest US comics distributor (Diamond Comic Distributors) won’t ship new product (comics & pop-culture products) "until further notice" due to COVID-19 (in part due to hobby shops "forced to close by government action"), but will ship "reorders".

dronon: Coyotes in San Francisco.

GreenReaper: Your next fursona? With 85 species of peacock spider to choose from, there's plenty of options - just remember, guys: if your dance goes wrong, you're dinner to your date.

GreenReaper: If you think you're seeing plush toys in every window, you're (probably) not imagining it.

dronon: (NSFW) A work of Biohazard porn was sold in 1992 for a Pennsylvania public television fundraiser. John Oliver would like to buy it from its current owner for $1K, and will also donate $20K to a food bank.