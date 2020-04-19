Ranking every furry skin in Fortnite from worst to best

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 2.3 ( 3 votes)

Fortnite Battle Royale (or just Fortnite) is a “battle royale” shooter that has been around since 2017, and while its getting a bit long in the tooth, it’s still hanging around and still free to play. Last year, the game finally implemented skill-based matchmaking, which means for casual and new players, it’s never been easier to get into. In many ways, it is comparable to Nintendo properties such as Super Smash Bros. or Mario Kart, taking a more traditionally “hardcore” video game genre and making it more accessible with gimmicky gameplay, goofy items, cartoony visuals and massive amounts of RNG.

Of course, the game isn’t exactly furry in and of itself, but the game makes its money selling cosmetic upgrades to player’s in game characters, and quite a few of them feature either characters in animal costumes, or, more recently, straight up anthropomorphic animals. In the time-honored tradition of clickbait listicals, here is my ranking of those skins.

There are 60 “skins” (or “outfits”, as the game itself refers to them) that I have decided to list; I have left out skins of skins of the “normal person wearing cat ears” variety, skins with animal names but no actual overt animal visual aspects, non-human but not animal themed skins and also Batman and Catwoman (because that would be weird). Also, no skins released after Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 are on this list.

A bit of explanation about how to obtain these skins; there are three main ways to get cosmetic items in Fortnite. There is the Item Shop, which rotates new items daily; skins obtainable that way can come back at any time, and are basically at random (though holiday themed skins are pretty predictable), so if you see an Item Shop skin you like, you may be able to obtain it at a later date. The second way is via the Battle Pass, a collection of items that can be bought and unlocked during the course of an in game “season”; once the season is over, the skins are no longer available. Finally, there are Bundle skins, which can usually be purchased directly for real money instead of the in game currency of Vbucks (and usually come “bundled” with Vbucks); these, like the Battle Pass skins, are usually gone when the bundle’s gone, but a few skins have been known to appear in the Item Shop after their bundle.

Each entry below will contain the name of the skin, the species it represents, it’s Rarity and price (or which Battle Pass Tier it was available or which Bundle it was a part of), it’s original release date and which Set of cosmetic items it is a part of, followed by the in game description of the skin, then a brief reasoning for why I ranked a skin where I did.



60. Growler

DogEpic (1500 Vbucks)November 9, 2018Animal JacketsA really ugly skin that I wasn’t even really sure wasn’t just supposed to be a generic monster rather than specifically a dog at first.



59. Nitehare

RabbitEpic (1500 Vbucks)April 20, 2019NitehareAnother really ugly skin that is at least supposed to be ugly, but there are better “ugly on purpose” skins.



58. Bun Bun

RabbitEpic (1500 Vbucks)April 12, 2020NoneOne of our two most recent skins. Also the second of three lame rabbit skins in a row.



57. Flapjackie

RabbitEpic (1500 Vbucks)Nov. 9, 2018: Animal JacketsOur lowest ranked female skin, and also our second, and thankfully last, Animal Jackets skin.



56. Master Minotaur

BullEpic (1500 Vbucks)March 29, 2020Chimera CrewJust kind of boring.



55. Firewalker

DragonRare (1200 Vbucks)February 5, 2019NoneA Chinese style dragon, but still not very interesting.



54. Tender Defender

ChickenEpic (1500 Vbucks)Nov. 23, 2018Fowl PlayOne of the many fast food mascot skins; it’s supposed to be stupid, and it does stupid well, but I still find it too stupid to like.



53. Sklaxis

SnakeEpic (1500 Vbucks)Nov. 24, 2019NoneRespect it more for what it’s trying to do than what it actually accomplishes.



52. Snuggs

BearRare (1200 Vbucks)October 19, 2019Royale HeartsOur first of the “Team Leader” bear suits (though not one of the four "main" variations), and the only male one. Just too ugly.



51. Slurp Leviathan

FishSlurp (Slurp Legends Bundle)March 20, 2020Slurp LegendsOur first updated “Legend” version of a previous skin available in a bundle; not as good as the original, though the Slurp variations are one of the weirder.



50. Meowscles

CatEpic (Chapter 2 Season 2, Tier 60)February 20, 2020Swole CatOur first Battle Pass skin, and this one’s still available. Nian cat mixed with a Crossfit bro, with a bit of Bondian henchcat thrown in to go with the season’s theme. Doesn’t really do it for me.



49. Wukong

MonkeyLegendary (2000 Vbucks)February 18, 2018WukongOur first Legendary skin, and its got a neat idea behind it (it’s apparently based on the Monkey King ), but it’s still not one of my favorites.



48. Bash

LlamacornEpic (1500 Vbucks)December 16, 2019The LeftoversThis was one of the first skins released in a short-lived experiment where players could vote on which of two skins went to the Item Shop. Fun fact: It lost (though was eventually released anyway).



47. Grim Fable

WolfEpic (1500)November 3, 2019Red RidingAn updated version of a popular Battle Pass skin, Season 6’s Fable . I actually like it, but I have to dock it quite a few points because she’s wearing a wolf skin that she hunted down and killed.



46. Swift

RatRare (1200 Vbucks)January 25, 2020Street RatReleased to celebrate the Year of the Rat, I want to like this skin more than I do. I just feel like there needs to be better rodent representation.



45. Frozen Fishstick

FishFrozen (Polar Legends Pack)December 23, 2019Polar LegendsOur first variation of the popular Fishstick character, this bundled version feels like it should have just been released as a variant of the base skin rather than a whole new skin.



44. Rabbit Raider

RabbitEpic (1500 Vbucks)April 1, 2018Pastel PatrolOriginally outshined by the other Pastel Patrol skin released on the same day, it was thought of as a pretty ugly skin. But then all those other rabbit skins came along, and suddenly it doesn’t feel so awful. Still a bottom half skin, though.



43. Molten Battle Hound

HoundLava (Lava Legends Pack)March 29, 2019Lava LegendsAnother bundle variant of a pre-existing skin that just isn’t as good as the original.



42. Monks

MonkeyRare (1200 Vbucks)January 11, 2020NoneIt’s a sock monkey. It’s okay.



41. DJ Yonder

LlamaEpic (Season 6, Tier 1)September 27, 2018Twin TurntablesThe last Tier 1 Battle Pass skin to be released without any upgradeable variations, he was surpassed in every way by the “remix” version from Season X. I also never liked the color scheme.



40. Battle Hound

HoundLegendary (2000 Vbucks)March 18, 2018LaochAs “guy in an animal mask” skins go, he’s one of the better. Only one set of skins managed to really pull it off, though.



39. Doggo

DogEpic (1500 Vbucks)May 26, 2019Grumble GangOne of the first real anthropomorphic animals released to the item shop (not counting maybe Wukong) on our list. Pug dog would not have been my first choice of breed.



38. Jellie

AnemoneRare (1200 Vbucks)January 21, 2020Fish FoodGood on the designers to include a non-arthropod invertebrate, I guess.



37. Contract Giller

FishRare (Bassassin Challenge Pack)March 25, 2020BassassinAnother variant of Fishstick. More understandable as a stand-alone skin this time than the Frozen Fishstick variant, but still just okay.



36. P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader

PandaLegendary (2000 Vbucks)August 18, 2018NoneOur first of the four “main” Team Leaders, this one is a bit marred by the fact that it’s not the original but it’s still counted as a super expensive Legendary skin. Also the only main Team Leader without a real holiday theme.



35. Mothmando

MothEpic (1500 Vbucks)November 30, 2018Moth CommandI think I like this one better than a lot ofplayers (it is usually found near the bottom of these kinds of lists), but still not enough to, you know, actually buy it.



34. Heartbreaker

LlamaRare (1200 Vbucks)February 14, 2019Royale HeartsThe Valentine’s Day themed Royale Hearts set has introduced some of the most popular skins in, but Heartbreaker is just another generic llama skin.



33. Rex

T. rexLegendary (2000 Vbucks)March 4, 2018Dino GuardThe dinosaur skins are classics, but one has to finish third.



32. Hybrid

DragonLegendary (Season 8, Tier 1)February 28, 2019BroodThis is one I might get into trouble for, but I never really liked this skin. However, it’s pretty popular with both non-furry and furry players, though the former prefer the early ninja-based variations , while e621 indicates that the latter prefer the later dragon forms. Of note, this could technically be considered a rare free skin, as an in-game challenge during Season 7 could unlock the Season 8 Battle Pass for free in a one-time deal, as, the biggest competitiongot, was released around the same time.



31. Bronto

BrontosaurusRare (1200 Vbucks)August 4, 2019Dino GuardI tell you, there’s nothing to worry about. The brontosaurus is large and placid … and stupid!



30. Fishstick

FishRare (1200 Vbucks)December 27, 2018Fish FoodFishstick has become one of Fortnite’s mascot characters (he also doubles as one of their in universe fast food chain mascots), but he’s never really been my favorite. Gained a lot of variations over time; the pirate version is probably the best.



29. Fireworks Team Leader

BearEpic (1500 Vbucks)July 3, 2018Stars and StripesThe second “main” Team Leader, both on our list and by release. ‘Merica!



28. Triggerfish

FishRare (1200 Vbucks)November 23, 2019NoneI feel like I should hate this one, as I’m not the biggest Fishstick fan, and adding generic military guy style to the character shouldn’t work, but it’s actually pretty funny.



27. Clover Team Leader

DogUncommon (800 Vbucks)March 15, 2020NoneHow the Team Leaders have fallen. They started out as Legendary skins, and now two years later, they’ve become simple Uncommons. Clover doesn’t count as one of the “main” team leaders, as she’s not a bear, and I have to dock her a point for not having a four leaf clover on her stomach, but otherwise, if you like the Team Leaders, but always wished they were dogs, well, this is a pretty good skin.



26. Chomp Sr.

SharkLegendary (2000 Vbucks)July 22, 2018ChompAn oldie but goodie. Also, in case you’re wondering, Chomp Jr. is the Chomp set’s pickaxe.



25. Leviathan

PiranhaLegendary (2000 Vbucks)April 15, 2018Space ExplorersThe first real anthropomorphic animal character, rather than a human in a costume, to be released to the Item Shop. Leviathan has a surprising amount of lore around him; in game loading screens indicate he’s in atype relationship with the Jungle Scout , and there’s the mythical Limited Time Mode featuring players fighting a giant Leviathan that veteran players troll newer players with stories about.



24. Bundles

BearRare (1200 Vbucks)December 6, 2019Royale HeartsThe Team Leaders were popular skins, but they were running out of steam by late last year. And a polar bear for winter was kind of obvious. But, shockingly, Bundles ended up not being just another reskin, but a genuine new skin that took inspiration from the original Team Leaders but still being distinct.



23. Y0ND3R

LlamaEpic (Season X, Tier 47)August 1, 2019Twin TurntablesThe superior remixed version of DJ Yonder. Much more variety of styles, and most of them look better than DJ Yonder to begin with. However, a couple points must be taken off for one of the options available being the removal of the mask.



22. Quackling

DuckUncommon (800 Vbucks)April 12, 2020NoneOur other most recent furry skin, this one’s way better than Bun Bun. Also, it is a pretty good deal, what with four different color variants available at the lowest Item Shop price.



21. Dark Rex

T. rexDark (1200 Vbucks)November 8, 2019Dino GuardThe Dark versions of the Dino Guard are one of the rare instances where the later themed version is the one I prefer. And they cost 800 Vbucks less than the originals!



20. Mecha Team Leader

BearEpic (1500 Vbucks)July 19, 2019Final ShowdownThe star of an epic in game event , in which the full-size Mecha Team Leader fought a giantacross themap. The mecha represents the combined might of the Cuddle Team Leader as its head and namesake, with Drift and Rex providing arms and the original in game fast food mascots Tomatohead and Beef Boss providing the legs.



19. Tricera Ops

TriceratopsLegendary (2000 Vbucks)April 20, 2018Dino GuardThough she hasn’t gotten as much story spotlight as Rex (not thathas a lot of plot, mind you), Tricera Ops is my preferred design. She shouldn’t have done Rex dirty like that at the beginning of Season 4, though



18. Llion

Llama/lionEpic (1500 Vbucks)February 28, 2020Neon JungleThe Neon Jungle set is pretty new, but I hope they add to it, because these are pretty cool skins, and they’re each twofers. Llion here gets the lower spot, because there are already plenty of generic llama headed skins in, but this is a great set.



17. Dark Tricera Ops

TriceratopsDark (1200 Vbucks)November 8, 2019Dino GuardI’ve already said just about everything there is to say about the Dino Guard set, so I’ll just note that I usually prefer the female skin of a set to the male, don’t I?



16. Dolph

ReindeerRare (1200 Vbucks)December 24, 2019Winter WonderlandHe’s a bit over-designed, and there is a better winter-themed fully anthro skin released late last year, but he’s a fully anthro skin, and that’s always a plus.



15. Wooly Warrior

MammothRare (Winterfest Present)January 1, 2020NoneThe Wooly Warrior has the unique distinction of being one of two free skins given as Christmas presents to players last year. She’s a pretty cool skin by herself, but being free is also nice.



14. Bunny Brawler

RabbitEpic (1500 Vbucks)April 1, 2018Pastel PatrolI can’t really confirm this, but the Bunny Brawler might be the consensus choice for the hottest skin in the game. Don’t hold it against her.



13. Bunnywolf

Rabbit/WolfEpic (1500 Vbucks)February 28, 2020Neon JungleUntil recently, Bunny Brawler had the title of best bunny indown pat. Then Bunnywolf came along. It helps she’s also a wolf, which is nice.



12. Beastmode

jackal

Rhinoceros/lion/jaguar/hyenaEpic (1500 Vbucks)March 24, 2019MechanimalsA four for one deal, I’m a big fan of the Jackal variation especially of this skin. Though I think somebody needs to be informed that jackals and hyenas are not the same animals. Gonna have to take a few points off for that.



11. Cuddlepool

BearMarvel (1500 Vbucks)April 10, 2019NoneI like Deadpool . I like the Team Leader skins. I like Cuddlepool.



10. Drift

FoxLegendary (Season 5, Tier 1)July 12, 2018DriftDrift is just a classic skin, and one of the few who actually has an in-game backstory. He’s apparently some guy from the normal world who got whisked into the Fortnite world , and instead of panicking, decided to just go with it. Fox mask and all.



9. DJ Bop

LlamaLegendary (2000 Vbucks)January 1, 2019Twin TurntablesNow, we’ve gone through a lot of humans wearing different forms of animal costumes, from simple masks to corporate mascot inspired getups, but of all that type of skin, DJ Bop is the one that most feels like an actual fursuit a furry somewhere would come up with to me. I’m surprised sometimes to be reminded Bop doesn’t actually have a tail, which is going to take a few points off, as is the standard unmasked variant that was later added.



8. Spooky Team Leader

BearEpic (1500 Vbucks)November 1, 2018NoneUgly on purpose done right. This is, without a doubt, the skin I’ve rocked in game the most.



7. Polar Patroller

Polar bearEpic (1500 Vbucks)December 31, 2019NoneA big ol’ bear in military gear. What else do I have to say?



6. Catalyst

FoxLegendary (Season X, Tier 1)August 1, 2019NoneMy preference for the female version of skins continues, with the alternate reality version of Drift outranking him. To be fair, the Season X “remix” skins have a lot more variety, though Catalyst’s standard black look (fully upgraded, of course) is sharp.



5. Ragsy

BearEpic (1500 Vbucks)September 28, 2019The LeftoversThis is the skin that beat Bash in that vote. Post-apocalyptic black and pink punk for the win!



4. Lynx

CatLegendary (Season 7, Tier 1)December 6, 2018LynxYou still see this skin a lot, and when you do, you know you’re in for a fight (unless it’s the un-upgraded version; the AI bots seem to like that version). It makes sense; it’s a slick looking skin that just looks dangerous.



3. Dire

WolfLegendary (Season 6, Tier 100)September 27, 2018Full MoonTier 100 skins are held to higher standards than most skins; when you first start to see them in a season, it’s impressive. However, most of them since Dire have actually been pretty lame, if you ask me. Dire was really the last time unlocking all 100 tiers was really worth it. Could’ve used a tail, though. Lynx has a tail.



2. Cuddle Team Leader

BearLegendary (2000 Vbucks)February 10, 2018Royale HeartsThe original furry skin, and still one of the best. Though there are quite a few skins that have become iconic, the Cuddle Team Leader is basically the unofficial mascot of the game. Not bad for a what was supposed to be a one off Valentines’ Day themed teddy bear skin.



1. Fennix