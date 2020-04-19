Ranking every furry skin in Fortnite from worst to best
Fortnite Battle Royale (or just Fortnite) is a “battle royale” shooter that has been around since 2017, and while its getting a bit long in the tooth, it’s still hanging around and still free to play. Last year, the game finally implemented skill-based matchmaking, which means for casual and new players, it’s never been easier to get into. In many ways, it is comparable to Nintendo properties such as Super Smash Bros. or Mario Kart, taking a more traditionally “hardcore” video game genre and making it more accessible with gimmicky gameplay, goofy items, cartoony visuals and massive amounts of RNG.
Of course, the game isn’t exactly furry in and of itself, but the game makes its money selling cosmetic upgrades to player’s in game characters, and quite a few of them feature either characters in animal costumes, or, more recently, straight up anthropomorphic animals. In the time-honored tradition of clickbait listicals, here is my ranking of those skins.
There are 60 “skins” (or “outfits”, as the game itself refers to them) that I have decided to list; I have left out skins of skins of the “normal person wearing cat ears” variety, skins with animal names but no actual overt animal visual aspects, non-human but not animal themed skins and also Batman and Catwoman (because that would be weird). Also, no skins released after Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 are on this list.
A bit of explanation about how to obtain these skins; there are three main ways to get cosmetic items in Fortnite. There is the Item Shop, which rotates new items daily; skins obtainable that way can come back at any time, and are basically at random (though holiday themed skins are pretty predictable), so if you see an Item Shop skin you like, you may be able to obtain it at a later date. The second way is via the Battle Pass, a collection of items that can be bought and unlocked during the course of an in game “season”; once the season is over, the skins are no longer available. Finally, there are Bundle skins, which can usually be purchased directly for real money instead of the in game currency of Vbucks (and usually come “bundled” with Vbucks); these, like the Battle Pass skins, are usually gone when the bundle’s gone, but a few skins have been known to appear in the Item Shop after their bundle.
Each entry below will contain the name of the skin, the species it represents, it’s Rarity and price (or which Battle Pass Tier it was available or which Bundle it was a part of), it’s original release date and which Set of cosmetic items it is a part of, followed by the in game description of the skin, then a brief reasoning for why I ranked a skin where I did.
60. Growler
Species: Dog
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: November 9, 2018
Set: Animal Jackets
This good boy is not afraid to bare his teeth
A really ugly skin that I wasn’t even really sure wasn’t just supposed to be a generic monster rather than specifically a dog at first.
59. Nitehare
Species: Rabbit
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: April 20, 2019
Set: Nitehare
Hopping straight out of your nightmares.
Another really ugly skin that is at least supposed to be ugly, but there are better “ugly on purpose” skins.
58. Bun Bun
Species: Rabbit
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: April 12, 2020
Set: None
If you see him you better run run.
One of our two most recent skins. Also the second of three lame rabbit skins in a row.
57. Flapjackie
Species: Rabbit
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: Nov. 9, 2018
Set:: Animal Jackets
Loves pancakes almost as much as victory.
Our lowest ranked female skin, and also our second, and thankfully last, Animal Jackets skin.
56. Master Minotaur
Species: Bull
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: March 29, 2020
Set: Chimera Crew
Unleash your manimal instincts.
Just kind of boring.
55. Firewalker
Species: Dragon
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: February 5, 2019
Set: None
Fueled by flames.
A Chinese style dragon, but still not very interesting.
54. Tender Defender
Species: Chicken
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: Nov. 23, 2018
Set: Fowl Play
Protect your nuggets.
One of the many fast food mascot skins; it’s supposed to be stupid, and it does stupid well, but I still find it too stupid to like.
53. Sklaxis
Species: Snake
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: Nov. 24, 2019
Set: None
Sssss.
Respect it more for what it’s trying to do than what it actually accomplishes.
52. Snuggs
Species: Bear
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: October 19, 2019
Set: Royale Hearts
One broken bear.
Our first of the “Team Leader” bear suits (though not one of the four "main" variations), and the only male one. Just too ugly.
51. Slurp Leviathan
Species: Fish
Rarity: Slurp (Slurp Legends Bundle)
Release Date: March 20, 2020
Set: Slurp Legends
Call him Slurp Fish.
Our first updated “Legend” version of a previous skin available in a bundle; not as good as the original, though the Slurp variations are one of the weirder.
50. Meowscles
Species: Cat
Rarity: Epic (Chapter 2 Season 2, Tier 60)
Release Date: February 20, 2020
Set: Swole Cat
He’s one swole cat.
Our first Battle Pass skin, and this one’s still available. Nian cat mixed with a Crossfit bro, with a bit of Bondian henchcat thrown in to go with the season’s theme. Doesn’t really do it for me.
49. Wukong
Species: Monkey
Rarity: Legendary (2000 Vbucks)
Release Date: February 18, 2018
Set: Wukong
Long live the king!
Our first Legendary skin, and its got a neat idea behind it (it’s apparently based on the Monkey King), but it’s still not one of my favorites.
48. Bash
Species: Llamacorn
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: December 16, 2019
Set: The Leftovers
When good llamas go bad.
This was one of the first skins released in a short-lived experiment where players could vote on which of two skins went to the Item Shop. Fun fact: It lost (though was eventually released anyway).
47. Grim Fable
Species: Wolf
Rarity: Epic (1500)
Release Date: November 3, 2019
Set: Red Riding
Once upon a time …
An updated version of a popular Battle Pass skin, Season 6’s Fable. I actually like it, but I have to dock it quite a few points because she’s wearing a wolf skin that she hunted down and killed.
46. Swift
Species: Rat
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: January 25, 2020
Set: Street Rat
It’s gonna be his year.
Released to celebrate the Year of the Rat, I want to like this skin more than I do. I just feel like there needs to be better rodent representation.
45. Frozen Fishstick
Species: Fish
Rarity: Frozen (Polar Legends Pack)
Release Date: December 23, 2019
Set: Polar Legends
Show’em how fresh frozen can be.
Our first variation of the popular Fishstick character, this bundled version feels like it should have just been released as a variant of the base skin rather than a whole new skin.
44. Rabbit Raider
Species: Rabbit
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: April 1, 2018
Set: Pastel Patrol
Scary cute.
Originally outshined by the other Pastel Patrol skin released on the same day, it was thought of as a pretty ugly skin. But then all those other rabbit skins came along, and suddenly it doesn’t feel so awful. Still a bottom half skin, though.
43. Molten Battle Hound
Species: Hound
Rarity: Lava (Lava Legends Pack)
Release Date: March 29, 2019
Set: Lava Legends
Release the molten hound!
Another bundle variant of a pre-existing skin that just isn’t as good as the original.
42. Monks
Species: Monkey
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: January 11, 2020
Set: None
Send in the monkey.
It’s a sock monkey. It’s okay.
41. DJ Yonder
Species: Llama
Rarity: Epic (Season 6, Tier 1)
Release Date: September 27, 2018
Set: Twin Turntables
Packing a playlist for the perfect party.
The last Tier 1 Battle Pass skin to be released without any upgradeable variations, he was surpassed in every way by the “remix” version from Season X. I also never liked the color scheme.
40. Battle Hound
Species: Hound
Rarity: Legendary (2000 Vbucks)
Release Date: March 18, 2018
Set: Laoch
Release the hound!
As “guy in an animal mask” skins go, he’s one of the better. Only one set of skins managed to really pull it off, though.
39. Doggo
Species: Dog
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: May 26, 2019
Set: Grumble Gang
Who’s a good boy?
One of the first real anthropomorphic animals released to the item shop (not counting maybe Wukong) on our list. Pug dog would not have been my first choice of breed.
38. Jellie
Species: Anemone
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: January 21, 2020
Set: Fish Food
The anemone you don’t want for an enemy.
Good on the designers to include a non-arthropod invertebrate, I guess.
37. Contract Giller
Species: Fish
Rarity: Rare (Bassassin Challenge Pack)
Release Date: March 25, 2020
Set: Bassassin
Send in the fish.
Another variant of Fishstick. More understandable as a stand-alone skin this time than the Frozen Fishstick variant, but still just okay.
36. P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader
Species: Panda
Rarity: Legendary (2000 Vbucks)
Release Date: August 18, 2018
Set: None
Victory now. Nap later.
Our first of the four “main” Team Leaders, this one is a bit marred by the fact that it’s not the original but it’s still counted as a super expensive Legendary skin. Also the only main Team Leader without a real holiday theme.
35. Mothmando
Species: Moth
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: November 30, 2018
Set: Moth Command
Out of the shadows, and into the light.
I think I like this one better than a lot of Fortnite players (it is usually found near the bottom of these kinds of lists), but still not enough to, you know, actually buy it.
34. Heartbreaker
Species: Llama
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: February 14, 2019
Set: Royale Hearts
The Valentine’s Day themed Royale Hearts set has introduced some of the most popular skins in Fortnite, but Heartbreaker is just another generic llama skin.
33. Rex
Species: T. rex
Rarity: Legendary (2000 Vbucks)
Release Date: March 4, 2018
Set: Dino Guard
Hunting the competition to extinction.
The dinosaur skins are classics, but one has to finish third.
32. Hybrid
Species: Dragon
Rarity: Legendary (Season 8, Tier 1)
Release Date: February 28, 2019
Set: Brood
Become the dragon.
This is one I might get into trouble for, but I never really liked this skin. However, it’s pretty popular with both non-furry and furry players, though the former prefer the early ninja-based variations, while e621 indicates that the latter prefer the later dragon forms. Of note, this could technically be considered a rare free skin, as an in-game challenge during Season 7 could unlock the Season 8 Battle Pass for free in a one-time deal, as Apex Legends, the biggest competition Fortnite got, was released around the same time.
31. Bronto
Species: Brontosaurus
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: August 4, 2019
Set: Dino Guard
Eating plants and takin’ names.
I tell you, there’s nothing to worry about. The brontosaurus is large and placid … and stupid!
30. Fishstick
Species: Fish
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: December 27, 2018
Set: Fish Food
Keep far away from Maki Master.
Fishstick has become one of Fortnite’s mascot characters (he also doubles as one of their in universe fast food chain mascots), but he’s never really been my favorite. Gained a lot of variations over time; the pirate version is probably the best.
29. Fireworks Team Leader
Species: Bear
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: July 3, 2018
Set: Stars and Stripes
Life, liberty and the bear suit of happiness.
The second “main” Team Leader, both on our list and by release. ‘Merica!
28. Triggerfish
Species: Fish
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: November 23, 2019
Set: None
Stick it to’em!
I feel like I should hate this one, as I’m not the biggest Fishstick fan, and adding generic military guy style to the character shouldn’t work, but it’s actually pretty funny.
27. Clover Team Leader
Species: Dog
Rarity: Uncommon (800 Vbucks)
Release Date: March 15, 2020
Set: None
Share the luck.
How the Team Leaders have fallen. They started out as Legendary skins, and now two years later, they’ve become simple Uncommons. Clover doesn’t count as one of the “main” team leaders, as she’s not a bear, and I have to dock her a point for not having a four leaf clover on her stomach, but otherwise, if you like the Team Leaders, but always wished they were dogs, well, this is a pretty good skin.
26. Chomp Sr.
Species: Shark
Rarity: Legendary (2000 Vbucks)
Release Date: July 22, 2018
Set: Chomp
Take a bite out of victory.
An oldie but goodie. Also, in case you’re wondering, Chomp Jr. is the Chomp set’s pickaxe.
25. Leviathan
Species: Piranha
Rarity: Legendary (2000 Vbucks)
Release Date: April 15, 2018
Set: Space Explorers
Call me fishman.
The first real anthropomorphic animal character, rather than a human in a costume, to be released to the Item Shop. Leviathan has a surprising amount of lore around him; in game loading screens indicate he’s in a Shape of Water type relationship with the Jungle Scout, and there’s the mythical Limited Time Mode featuring players fighting a giant Leviathan that veteran players troll newer players with stories about.
24. Bundles
Species: Bear
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: December 6, 2019
Set: Royale Hearts
Bundle up for battle.
The Team Leaders were popular skins, but they were running out of steam by late last year. And a polar bear for winter was kind of obvious. But, shockingly, Bundles ended up not being just another reskin, but a genuine new skin that took inspiration from the original Team Leaders but still being distinct.
23. Y0ND3R
Species: Llama
Rarity: Epic (Season X, Tier 47)
Release Date: August 1, 2019
Set: Twin Turntables
Party like there’s no tomorrow.
The superior remixed version of DJ Yonder. Much more variety of styles, and most of them look better than DJ Yonder to begin with. However, a couple points must be taken off for one of the options available being the removal of the mask.
22. Quackling
Species: Duck
Rarity: Uncommon (800 Vbucks)
Release Date: April 12, 2020
Set: None
Quack in action.
Our other most recent furry skin, this one’s way better than Bun Bun. Also, it is a pretty good deal, what with four different color variants available at the lowest Item Shop price.
21. Dark Rex
Species: T. rex
Rarity: Dark (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: November 8, 2019
Set: Dino Guard
The dark king of the dino guard.
The Dark versions of the Dino Guard are one of the rare instances where the later themed version is the one I prefer. And they cost 800 Vbucks less than the originals!
20. Mecha Team Leader
Species: Bear
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: July 19, 2019
Set: Final Showdown
Some assembly acquired.
The star of an epic in game event, in which the full-size Mecha Team Leader fought a giant kaiju across the Fortnite map. The mecha represents the combined might of the Cuddle Team Leader as its head and namesake, with Drift and Rex providing arms and the original in game fast food mascots Tomatohead and Beef Boss providing the legs.
19. Tricera Ops
Species: Triceratops
Rarity: Legendary (2000 Vbucks)
Release Date: April 20, 2018
Set: Dino Guard
Sink your teeth into victory.
Though she hasn’t gotten as much story spotlight as Rex (not that Fortnite has a lot of plot, mind you), Tricera Ops is my preferred design. She shouldn’t have done Rex dirty like that at the beginning of Season 4, though.
18. Llion
Species: Llama/lion
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: February 28, 2020
Set: Neon Jungle
Prowl the neon light.
The Neon Jungle set is pretty new, but I hope they add to it, because these are pretty cool skins, and they’re each twofers. Llion here gets the lower spot, because there are already plenty of generic llama headed skins in Fortnite, but this is a great set.
17. Dark Tricera Ops
Species: Triceratops
Rarity: Dark (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: November 8, 2019
Set: Dino Guard
Sink your teeth into darkness.
I’ve already said just about everything there is to say about the Dino Guard set, so I’ll just note that I usually prefer the female skin of a set to the male, don’t I?
16. Dolph
Species: Reindeer
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: December 24, 2019
Set: Winter Wonderland
He came to sleigh.
He’s a bit over-designed, and there is a better winter-themed fully anthro skin released late last year, but he’s a fully anthro skin, and that’s always a plus.
15. Wooly Warrior
Species: Mammoth
Rarity: Rare (Winterfest Present)
Release Date: January 1, 2020
Set: None
Ready for a comeback.
The Wooly Warrior has the unique distinction of being one of two free skins given as Christmas presents to players last year. She’s a pretty cool skin by herself, but being free is also nice.
14. Bunny Brawler
Species: Rabbit
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: April 1, 2018
Set: Pastel Patrol
Hop into action.
I can’t really confirm this, but the Bunny Brawler might be the consensus choice for the hottest skin in the game. Don’t hold it against her.
13. Bunnywolf
Species: Rabbit/Wolf
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: February 28, 2020
Set: Neon Jungle
Your animal power glows through.
Until recently, Bunny Brawler had the title of best bunny in Fortnite down pat. Then Bunnywolf came along. It helps she’s also a wolf, which is nice.
12. Beastmode
Species: Rhinoceros/lion/jaguar/
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: March 24, 2019
Set: Mechanimals
Gassed up and ready to roar.
A four for one deal, I’m a big fan of the Jackal variation especially of this skin. Though I think somebody needs to be informed that jackals and hyenas are not the same animals. Gonna have to take a few points off for that.
11. Cuddlepool
Species: Bear
Rarity: Marvel (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: April 10, 2019
Set: None
Ferociously furry.
I like Deadpool. I like the Team Leader skins. I like Cuddlepool.
10. Drift
Species: Fox
Rarity: Legendary (Season 5, Tier 1)
Release Date: July 12, 2018
Set: Drift
Journey into the unknown, and find your way to victory.
Drift is just a classic skin, and one of the few who actually has an in-game backstory. He’s apparently some guy from the normal world who got whisked into the Fortnite world, and instead of panicking, decided to just go with it. Fox mask and all.
9. DJ Bop
Species: Llama
Rarity: Legendary (2000 Vbucks)
Release Date: January 1, 2019
Set: Twin Turntables
Lose yourself in the beat.
Now, we’ve gone through a lot of humans wearing different forms of animal costumes, from simple masks to corporate mascot inspired getups, but of all that type of skin, DJ Bop is the one that most feels like an actual fursuit a furry somewhere would come up with to me. I’m surprised sometimes to be reminded Bop doesn’t actually have a tail, which is going to take a few points off, as is the standard unmasked variant that was later added.
8. Spooky Team Leader
Species: Bear
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: November 1, 2018
Set: None
Find delight in fright.
Ugly on purpose done right. This is, without a doubt, the skin I’ve rocked in game the most.
7. Polar Patroller
Species: Polar bear
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: December 31, 2019
Set: None
Don’t poke the bear.
A big ol’ bear in military gear. What else do I have to say?
6. Catalyst
Species: Fox
Rarity: Legendary (Season X, Tier 1)
Release Date: August 1, 2019
Set: None
Alter the paradigm.
My preference for the female version of skins continues, with the alternate reality version of Drift outranking him. To be fair, the Season X “remix” skins have a lot more variety, though Catalyst’s standard black look (fully upgraded, of course) is sharp.
5. Ragsy
Species: Bear
Rarity: Epic (1500 Vbucks)
Release Date: September 28, 2019
Set: The Leftovers
Say hello to your worst nightbear.
This is the skin that beat Bash in that vote. Post-apocalyptic black and pink punk for the win!
4. Lynx
Species: Cat
Rarity: Legendary (Season 7, Tier 1)
Release Date: December 6, 2018
Set: Lynx
Who needs nine lives when one is enough?
You still see this skin a lot, and when you do, you know you’re in for a fight (unless it’s the un-upgraded version; the AI bots seem to like that version). It makes sense; it’s a slick looking skin that just looks dangerous.
3. Dire
Species: Wolf
Rarity: Legendary (Season 6, Tier 100)
Release Date: September 27, 2018
Set: Full Moon
Leader of the pack.
Tier 100 skins are held to higher standards than most skins; when you first start to see them in a season, it’s impressive. However, most of them since Dire have actually been pretty lame, if you ask me. Dire was really the last time unlocking all 100 tiers was really worth it. Could’ve used a tail, though. Lynx has a tail.
2. Cuddle Team Leader
Species: Bear
Rarity: Legendary (2000 Vbucks)
Release Date: February 10, 2018
Set: Royale Hearts
Hug it out.
The original furry skin, and still one of the best. Though there are quite a few skins that have become iconic, the Cuddle Team Leader is basically the unofficial mascot of the game. Not bad for a what was supposed to be a one off Valentines’ Day themed teddy bear skin.
1. Fennix
Species: Fox
Rarity: Rare (1200 Vbucks)
Release Date: August 26, 2019
Set: None
Never outfoxed.
Given who I am, that a fox ends up taking the number one spot is probably not a surprise. But this actually a really good looking skin. It even has a tail! And this feels like one of those moments where someone on the design team just decided to make something for the furries. Or was a furry. Anyway, best skin.
