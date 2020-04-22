A Comprehensive List of Internet Based Furry Convention-like Gatherings

Posted by Anon on Tue 21 Apr 2020 - 22:26

0 Your rating: None

While the pandemic has been chipping away at the furry convention scene, other furs have stepped forward to try and give those in the community events to look forward to over the now dormant weekends. This had started with a group of Furnal Equinox members creating a digital replacement for their late March convention called Keep Calm and Carry Con - Furnal Isolation. More have started to spring up this spring.

They can have internet dealers dens, streaming dance competitions, and other staples that conventions are known for. Accessible from the safety of your own home.

Below is a comprehensive list of conventions. Last updated April 21st, 2020 11:20 ET.

Please feel free to place any not listed here in the comments below and we will look into adding it if it appears legitimate.

Upcoming Internet Gatherings

Weekend Events

Down Home Furry Con - Artists from Texas holding a hootenanny from May 1st to 3rd. Further information can be found on their F.A.Q.

Other Events

Furry Omegle Night - A session using Omegle to chat between furries at 5PM every Saturday. More information on how it works here. A randomized zoo-like experience.

Past Gatherings - For historical record