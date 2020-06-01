Newsbytes archive for May 2020

Posted by Anon on Mon 1 Jun 2020 - 15:07

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, GreenReaper, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

GreenReaper: The New Yorker briefly examines the denizens Animal Crossing left on the cutting room floor - and one who floated in regardless.

2cross2affliction: Roy Horn of illusionist duo Siegfried and Roy has passed away due to coronavirus. The duo were known for the use of white tigers in their act.

dronon: You can use AI to generate fursona portraits. (More info in the "About" section)

2cross2affliction: Flayrah contributors making outside fandom media appearances this week include Cassidy Civet's appeared in the Eurovision Fan Recap in fursuit and was subsequently interviewed by an Australian Eurovision fansite.

2cross2affliction: Meanwhile, a recent episode of the YouTube series The Big Picture with Moviebob was partially inspired by Fred Patten's Cartoon Research article on the Japanese animation company Sanrio.

Rakuen Growlithe: Cats obey social distancing guidelines.

GreenReaper: The Mouse cracks down on sites which sprang up in the wake of the original Club Penguin's closure in 2017, after reports of sexually-explicit content, and one arrest.

GreenReaper: End of an era: two of China's pandas to return to the motherland years ahead of schedule over bamboo shortage, symbolizing a switch to "wolf warrior" diplomacy.

dronon: Gizmodo picks up the news about AI-generated fursona artwork, and discusses copyright issues.

dronon: Theatrical dating sim: Furry Shakespeare: Emperor Penguin Lear.

GreenReaper: Virtual ConFuzzled starts in eight hours, with 28 hours of convention programming and events to be streamed over three days.

Sonious: SonicFox becomes background character in fighter game SkullGirls.

GreenReaper: Roving otters raise ire in lockdown Singapore.

Rakuen Growlithe: Likely transmission of coronavirus from mink to human at a fur farm in the Netherlands.