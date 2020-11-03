Newsbytes archive for October 2020

Posted by Anon on Tue 3 Nov 2020 - 16:11

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

GreenReaper: Over 7,000 mink have died from COVID-19, but that won't stop their pelts being used for coats and other garments. The global pandemic struck U.S. mink in late July and August, after reports from Dutch farms in April.

earthfurst: Steve Jackson Games' card game Munchkin (available in 15 different languages & 35 variants such as Munchkin Cthulhu) now has a anthropomorphic variant, Munchkin Tails, that was released in June or July 2020 (and is illustrated by Katie Cook).

GreenReaper: Augmented reality prototype to be used to direct and monitor U.S. war dogs.

2cross2affliction: It was a Saturday morning like this, exactly a decade ago ... take a look back at the decade spanning run of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic.

GreenReaper: Free to keep on Steam 'til Monday: console classic Sonic the Hedgehog 2, featuring the first appearance of Miles "Tails" Prower. (Sadly, it's ballooned from 1MB to 1.5GB.)

Rakuen Growlithe: Keeping large mammals in captivity is cruel and can cause them brain damage.

GreenReaper: Two belgua whales get a new home - but will the 300+ left in captivity be able to follow them?

Sonious: Florida poachers caught trafficking flying squirrels.

dronon: Lynxes don't need glasses, but they will shill for them.

GreenReaper: Recreating the past: the artist who turned down interning at the birthplace of his childhood memories, only to work on them anyway.