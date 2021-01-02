Newsbytes archive for December 2020

Posted by Anon on Sat 2 Jan 2021 - 11:17

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, GreenReaper, mwalimu, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

GreenReaper: Voting for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice award is now open - The Guardian exhibits some of the entries.

2cross2affliction: YouTube series Some More News finally brings back Some Boar News.

GreenReaper: Californian cultured meat startup Eat Just's "Chicken Bites", grown in nutrient-filled bioreactors, deemed safe for consumption in Singapore.

Rakuen Growlithe: Rapper TrapKing started a trap-neuter-return organisation for cats; aiming to help cats, change steroetypes about men and cats and communicate with black communities.

GreenReaper: Kenyan giraffes taken blindfolded from island refuge which wasn't intended to be quite so isolated.

mwalimu: Zootopia is finally getting a sequel, sort of. Disney announced Thursday that Zootopia+ will begin airing on Disney+ in 2022. Also announced were Iwájú, an original series, Moana based on the film of the same name, Tiana based on The Princess and the Frog, and Baymax! based on Big Hero 6.

GreenReaper: UK policy-makers plot to prohibit breeding, acquisition and transfer of primates without specialist licensing and habitats; existing pets are likely to stay where they are unless their conditions require immediate transfer.

2cross2affliction: The 2020 picks for the American Library of Congress' National Film Archives were a bit slim on the furry side, but did include Shrek.

Rakuen Growlithe: Three snow leopards at Louisville Zoo test positive for COVID-19.

dronon: Game in development: Brok the InvestiGator. (Kickstarter coming in January 2021.)

GreenReaper: Bluey is coming to the stage, with giant puppets visiting various theatres and arts centres across Australia - as well as the Sydney Opera House - from tomorrow through June.

GreenReaper: Fursuiters on the freeway.

GreenReaper: Thai elephant calf resuscitated on the road after motorcycle accident - and later returned to the herd.

Sonious: Buddy Goodboy Esquire write-up on the SISEA bill and the impact it could have on the Internet.

dronon: $!*# squirrel!

GreenReaper: One cat's journey from a conveyor belt at the local landfill to a chair at the environment ministry, in his new role as deputy for wildlife protection.

dronon: Furry Fandom is way, way ahead of these researchers.

dronon: Furry Fandom - An introduction and description (PDF) (My end-of-year writing project)