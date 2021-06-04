Newsbytes archive for May 2021
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper and Rakuen Growlithe.
earthfurst: Sweet Tooth is a live-action post-apocalyptic fantasy series in a world with human/animal hybrids starring a deerboy, debuting June 4 on Netflix. It is based on the comic book series by Jeff Lemire, published by DC/Vertigo. Trailer released April 29.
GreenReaper: Who's a pretty bird? And which gets the most likes? German researchers think they know the answer to the second, at least: the aptly-named frogmouth.
dronon: Let's talk about assholes. (I knew those hooves had to be useful for something else.)
GreenReaper: “Walking around at night with these thermal eyepieces – it seems like overkill.” - efforts to eradicate hedgehogs in New Zealand call for extreme measures.
Rakuen Growlithe: Due to an official letter received by the site owner, SoFurry has changed it's AUP to disallow cubs in sexual situations in text-based submissions.
GreenReaper: Going too far for a Charizard? Street briefly locked down after gun pulled over Pokémon trading cards at Target in Brookfield, Wisconsin, with police to lay charges of "battery, strangulation and disorderly conduct".
GreenReaper: Black cat makes death-defying jump to safety from burning building in Chicago.
GreenReaper: The dark side of "cats in boxes."
dronon: Not only will cats sit in boxes, they'll sit in illusory squares.
2cross2affliction: Rotten Tomatoes is hosting a Disney Animated Film Showdown. Robin Hood's already out, Zootopia is currently in a duel to the death with The Little Mermaid, but The Lion King defeated Frozen early and is the clear favorite.
2cross2affliction: The latest episode of YouTube series Death Battle features Po from Kung Fu Panda. Can the Dragon Warrior defeat Marvel's Iron Fist?
GreenReaper: Big cats confiscated from Tiger King campus.
GreenReaper: Beavers bit back last month in BC, chewing cabling to take Tumbler Ridge off the net.
GreenReaper: Still, they're not as bad as the conniving cockatoos: "I guess that's Australia for you; if the spiders and snakes don't get you, the cockies will."
GreenReaper: Insectivores beware: some of those aged cicadas have gone mouldy.
2cross2affliction: Furries might want to watch the trailer for the upcoming movie The Green Knight (an adaptation of the medieval poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight"), which features a talking fox.
dronon: Not sure if this qualifies as a game - The Longest Road on Earth is a kind of experimental set of wordless narratives set to music.
About the author2cross2affliction (Brendan Kachel) — read stories — contact (login required)
a red fox
New teeth. That's weird.
Comments
Post new comment