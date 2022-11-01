Newsbytes archive for October 2022
Happy Hallowe'en! Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, and GreenReaper.
earthfurst: In Plush horror series (publisher @ImageComics) Devin fursuits at his 1st "furry convention. When he accidentally happens upon a group of furries devouring a human". See WikiFur for partial list of furry-interest comix published by Image.
dronon: Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers) finally makes the trailer available for My Father's Dragon five weeks before its expected release.
GreenReaper: In one of many articles digging into the topic from various news sources, the Clear Creek Courant delves into parents prompting others to get their kids to record furries 'hissing' and 'barking' in Colorado schools via private Facebook groups.
2cross2affliction: An article on the spread of the "school litter box for furries" malicious rumor. Reporters found one case of a school keeping cat litter on hand ... and it had nothing to do with furries.
dronon: Maestro Union's line of Furay Planet figurines are pricey but look pretty darn good! (Some are on pre-order.)
dronon: Animal memes as sculptures.
dronon: The 2022 finalists for The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
dronon: The French trailer for the upcoming sequel to the animated film Ernest & Celestine.
dronon: Trailer for Cat Daddies, a documentary film about men and their cats.
GreenReaper: Signing with paws and claws on VRChat.
Comments
Post new comment