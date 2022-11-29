Digging Up Positivity November 2022

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

This episode of Digging Up Positivity: Furry conventions with charities and fundraisers from all around the world, animal news and a lovely interview with Piti Yindee; an amazing animator form Thailand who worked on the Cuphead DLC, the award winning animated short Fossils and much more.

Charities

Keep in mind! All charities have been converted into US dollars.

Confuror

This month sure was busy, and we are starting with Confuror from Mexico, where 1,861 attendees rose $7,678.32 for Desmitificando Tiburones (Demystifying Sharks), an organisation that tireless works for the conservation of said sharks!

Bewhiskered

In Durham, USA, the critters at Bewhiskered raised $8,223 for SAFE Haven For Cats!

Furpocalypse

And in Stamfort, USA, Forpocalypse managed to get $10,510 for Q-Plus, an organisation devoted to uplifting and empowering queer youth!

Infurnity

At the other end of the world in Taiwan we had Infurnity where they raised $4,339.38 for Wildlife Conservation

PawCon

And back to the US with Pawcon, where $3,569.69 was raised for Rocket Cat Rescue.

Howloween

In Canada we had Howloween where 428 fuzzies raised $1,134.04 for the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.

Lets Change The World Together

And in Germany, Keenora hand his friends managed to raise $1,014.18 for the Animal Sanctuary Rhede.

FallFest 2022

But we are not done yet! Team Fastest Furs, an amazing group of online furry streamers raised $15,469.27 for Trans Life Line during FallFest.

Orange County Walk

If there is one thing that still goes on strong, it is Tony’s legacy. A staple of the Furry Fandom, who’s spirit only seems to get stronger with each year. Team Tony raised $15,345 for the fight against ALS. I am so proud.

Annual Appeal

And in New Zealand, Relay has been busy raising funds for Dementia Canterbury. They managed to raise $122.58 in less than two hours! Those money buckets were getting heavy at the end!

The Fandom Season 2

Ash Coyote, who has been on the show before with The Fandom, a wonderful documentary series about the Furry Fandom, is planning a season 2. However funds are direly needed, and at the moment of recording, $5,687 has been donated!

There is still a long way to go and you can help with the link in the description [here].

We need your help!

For the Furry Charity Index, I am digging all over the web for information about events, fundraisers and whatnot. And I am not going to deny that twitter has been a major factor in my search. But as we all know, Twitter is in a bit of a pickle lately and things are looking bleak under the madness of King Elon. If you know of any fundraisers, conventions with a charity attached, please let me know in the contact form below. I am just a mere kat and every lead is so much appreciated.

Animal news

Baby Elephant interrupts Reporter on camera

In Kenya we had a reporter telling us about a charitable foundation for young orphan elephants. But during his report one of the young elephant decided to have some fun with our friend.

Baby Meerkats born in Dutch safaripark

Speaking of young animals, in the Dutch Safaripark Beekse Bergen, month ago 4 little meerkats were born. However just recently they ventured outside for the world to see! Just look at those little ones. Good thing they have a nice deep warm burrow to crawl back into. Its November, and trust me, it is cold outside, especially for a meerkat that is used to the desert.

[Interview with Special Guest: Yiti]

This was the last episode of this year, traditionally we have the Furry Charity Index in the end of December, but we will return with Year 6 at January 28, with a very special guest from the virtual world who is known to push boundaries all the time: Biogodz!

