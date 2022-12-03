Newsbytes archive for November 2022

Posted by Anon on Fri 2 Dec 2022 - 21:01

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

GreenReaper: CBR has more on the new Plush comic, including alternate covers and several pages depicting the protagonist stumbling across fursuited cannibals at a furry event.

GreenReaper: And here's an interview on Plush, plus a few more pages: "Good news for us, apparently there are quite a few folks out there just as sick and disturbed as we are. Who knew?"

GreenReaper: FurScience's Dr. Sharon Roberts tries to put the furry litter box hysteria to bed.

earthfurst: The sixth episode of the TV series Adam Eats the 80s (episode "Child's Play") is partially about Chuck E. Cheese. "Adam discovers there's no age limit on fun at Chuck E. Cheese, where he gets an exclusive chance to experience long forgotten recipes and vintage arcade games from their archives. Then, he'll geek out and recreate a discontinued candy combo fit for a slide-top box! Plus, when Adam gets his hands on a popular 80s icon, he proves you actually can play with your food!" What icon does Adam play with?

GreenReaper: Brit plots open-water whale sanctuary on the Norwegian fjords for former Russian "spy".

dronon: Dreamworks is planning a Christmas special for The Bad Guys on Netflix... in 2023.

GreenReaper: Saving Private Raccoon? Memes are flying after video arose of the theft of animals from Kherson zoo - including a llama and raccoons - by a controversial Russian zoo owner.

earthfurst: Graphic novel Kings of Nowhere vol. 1 in shops. Beaten by thugs, young Bili "is overcome with intense rage... transforming him into his chimera form... that of an ape." 34 comic pages free (transformation not included) at artist site. + @PreviewsWorld link.

Rakuen Growlithe: Cat found in luggage at JFK airport.

Sonious: Fang, Feather, and Fin covers the history of fursuit dancing.

Rakuen Growlithe: New Year's fireworks disturb wild geese, causing them to fly 5-16 km on average to escape. The stress and effort is likely to reduce survival in harsh winters.

Rakuen Growlithe: Humans and dogs work together to catch rhino poachers in Kruger National Park in South Africa.

2cross2affliction: DreamWorks reveals a new logo, which highlights some of their bigger sub-franchises including Kung Fu Panda, HTTYD and even The Bad Guys. Madagascar fans ... look away.

Rakuen Growlithe: November 2022 development update for SoFurry NEXT.

earthfurst: Reindeer in Here, a 1-hour animated Xmas special, premieres Tuesday Nov29 (6 & 9 p.m. Pacific) on CBS (in Canada on CBS & Global's channels). It "celebrates that being different is normal." Voices: Adam Devine, Candace C. Bure, Jim Gaffigan, Henry Winkler, etc.

dronon: John Lotshaw, creator of Accidental Centaurs, has passed away. (1966-2022) (tip: darkwingdude)

dronon: Meanwhile, in Dick Tracy...

2cross2affliction: Is Cocaine Bear anthropomorphic? No. But it is a real movie coming to theaters next February. Yes, theaters.

dronon: Dolphins appear to have a very high capsaicin tolerance.