Newsbytes archive for March 2023

Posted by Anon on Sun 2 Apr 2023 - 10:56

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

GreenReaper: Will your next fursuit have magnetic sole attachments?

dronon: The puppets of Barnaby Dixon.

2cross2affliction: The latest upcoming theatrical version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be returning to animation. They don't appear in the trailer, but cast lists have revealed there will a lot of mutant animals.

2cross2affliction: On the day of the 95th Academy Awards, the Flayrah ranking of Best Animated Feature winners has been updated to include the winner of the 94th Academy Awards. So, where does Encanto fit in?

Rakuen Growlithe: Wolves returning to Belgium provokes concern but, as one researcher says, "Maybe some animals just have a right to exist, not just because we find them useful."

dronon: Trailer for DreamWorks' Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

GreenReaper: The Jakarta Post introduces furry fandom to its audience through the words of Indonesian furry fans.

Sonious: The second episode of A Fox in Space is set to release on Saturday March 25, 2023.

earthfurst: Lackadaisy animated short film is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 (on YouTube).

2cross2affliction: Enjoy Harry Potter but prefer more talking foxes and less... baggage? Try Die Schule der magischen Tiere, a.k.a. School of Magical Animals, a 2021 German movie that has garnered an English dub with a limited American theatrical release this week.

dronon: On TV in Canada, Corus Entertainment rebrands Cartoon Network as Boomerang; and rebrands Teletoon as Cartoon Network. Confused? Anyway, there's going to be restored/remastered episodes of The Raccoons.

dronon: If you have a few minutes, send an email address to the 2022 Ursa Major Awards and you'll receive a voting key!

GreenReaper: Diablo druids: don't put it all on bear.