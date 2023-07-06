Newsbytes archive for June 2023

Posted by Anon on Wed 5 Jul 2023 - 19:37

Newsbytes Note: For the next little while, if you have an interesting link for the Newsbytes, if there's an alternative URL to anything posted on Twitter, that would be helpful. As of the end of June 2023, people without Twitter accounts may not be able to follow the link; and people with Twitter accounts may be limited to the number of tweets they can view per day.

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

dronon: How to scare a bear off your property.

earthfurst: 6 hours left of Kickstarter for furry Animal Kingdom Trading Card Game. It has reached 341% of goal with 324 backers. Game's website at https://www.animalkingdomtcg.com/.

GreenReaper: Seattle fur con Anthro Northwest posts an extensive statement about "judging others and redemption" while never quite getting around to saying exactly who was being judged or why they needed to be redeemed. [Archived copy.]

Rakuen Growlithe: This year's Eurofurence charity is UAnimals, a Ukrainian group which has been working for animal rights for several years and which is now helping animals affected by the Russian invasion.

dronon: That time the U.S. government was thinking of putting glow-in-the-dark radioactive paint on foxes and releasing them in Japan.

2cross2affliction: Move over Conker, it's Squirrel with a Gun.

2cross2affliction: At this point, it's well established that Star Fox: Grand Prix, a rumored racing game featuring the Star Fox characters from the makers of the Metroid Prime games, doesn't exist. But how did the rumor start?

dronon: Laika: Aged Through Blood is a demo game that looks really promising, in which you play as a post-apocalypse motorcycling coyote.

2cross2affliction: The final episode of Helluva Boss Season 1, "Queen Bee", is finally here, after a lengthy delay. Meanwhile, Season 2 is approximately half over.

dronon: Move over Orangina - here comes Migros! (Also available in seal, frog, and roo.)

dronon: In Florida, Brevard Public Schools new (vague) dress code policy takes the next step. [Replacement link]

dronon: On behalf of Canada, our apologies to fursuiters at Anthrocon.