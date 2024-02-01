Newsbytes archive for January 2024

Posted by Anon on Thu 1 Feb 2024 - 06:49

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

GreenReaper: Russophobia, or just a bad plot with second-rate dubbing? The Observer's film critic doesn't think much of Cats in the Museum, set in St. Petersburg.

dronon: Midjourney releases a list of all the artists they scraped to train their AI engine.

earthfurst: Pornhub blocks North Carolina due to new porn law. Likewise, from e621: "Due to the current legal situation in North Carolina... we will be blocking access to (e621) from (NC) until we can consult with our legal counsel on this matter."

Rakuen Growlithe: The South Korean parliament has passed a law 208-0 to end the dog meat trade by 2027. However, according to the BBC, this will not outlaw eating dog meat itself.

dronon: Republican jackass in Oklahoma proposes bill that would have furries removed from school.

GreenReaper: A gruesomely-animated game trailer from last month: Windblown🍃, from Dead Cells' developer Motion Twin🇫🇷. Features 1-3 player action as an axolotl, bat or lizard 'Leaper' battling robots and infusing weapons with the skills of fallen warriors. 🧑🏼🎨 (Trailer animation by Bobby Prod.)

earthfurst: On January 1st, sound recordings from 1923 and other works from 1928 entered the U.S. public domain. Animations include Steamboat Willie, Plane Crazy (the silent version), and Disney's Oswald the Lucky Rabbit cartoons. Books include The House at Pooh Corner, which introduced Tigger. There's confusion about whether the Mickey Mouse short The Gallopin' Gaucho has also entered the U.S. public domain. Wikipedia says it did, while the Center for the Study of the Public Domain says it won't until 2025.

dronon: The trailer for the anime Gekkan Mousou Kagaku includes a tiger-person form.

dronon: Gamers remark that the new Palworld game feels similar to Pokémon, but with guns. (GreenReaper: Indeed, modder @ToastedShoes had a video featuring the pals replaced by Pokémon, and the player's avatar replaced by Ash Ketchum, that was taken down via the DMCA.)

dronon: An authorized animated adaptation of Warrior Cats has been announced.

2cross2affliction: A24 presents Tuesday, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Well, it definitely has a talking animal character, anyway.

GreenReaper: Chinese furry art community WildDream Art is running a contest on the theme 'Wild'. Three prizes of ~$275-200 (in CN¥) based on juried/public votes and depicting vulnerable species are offered, plus local event exhibitions and copies/inclusion in a charity fundraising yearbook.