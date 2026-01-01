Newsbytes archive for December 2025

Posted by Anon on Thu 1 Jan 2026 - 09:22

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, EberraWolf, and Sonious.

Sonious: Raccoon gets trashy at a Virgina liquor store and gets plastered.

earthfurst: Study shows lion roars in Tanzania sound different compared with lion roars in another (widely separated) African region (Zimbabwe), with the different accents possibly a result of "mixture of location, social learning, and genetics".

dronon: Anime series coming in summer 2026: Cat and Dragon.

dronon: A lovely holiday animated short, Le mal-aimé (The unloved). This one's got feels. [tip: PaulaShep]

EberraWolf: Bay Area Sports Mascots Ranked by the Ultimate Experts: Furries.

dronon: Announced at the Game Awards: Bradley the Badger.

2cross2affliction: Zootopia 2 is expected to be a billion dollar box office grosser by the end of the day, taking only 17 days to get there. For comparison, the first Zootopia took 93 days to reach that milestone.

2cross2affliction: Andy Serkis' animated take on George Orwell's Animal Farm has a trailer. It will be in theaters next May.

dronon: It's time for the 2025 Comedy Wildlife Awards!

2cross2affliction: [Film trailer for] Sheep Detectives, May 8, 2026. They're detectives. Who are sheep.

dronon: From animator Aaron Blaise, the animated short Snow Bear.

2cross2affliction: The final episode of the YouTube documentary series "The Merrie History of Looney Tunes" has been released. The series gives an overview of the history of the Warner Bros. cartoons from Bosko to The Day the Earth Blew Up.