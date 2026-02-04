Newsbytes archive for January 2026

Posted by Anon on Tue 3 Feb 2026 - 22:50

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, EberraWolf, and Rakuen Growlithe.

2cross2affliction: Bummer, dude! Playmates Toys, the company that has been making Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle toys since 1988 will do so no longer after 2026.

2cross2affliction: Though it's no Bloomburrow, Magic the Gathering's next card set, Lorwyn Eclipsed, will see it return to the game's original "no humans allowed" setting of Lorwyn, complete with a trailer featuring puppetry from the Jim Henson workshop.

2cross2affliction: Indy, the dog star of Good Boy, won 'Best Performance in a Horror or Thriller' at the Astra Film Awards.

earthfurst: Rejoice! The Ursa Major Awards’ Recommended Anthropomorphics List of 2025 works has finally been started. Probably added to the website on January 8, 2026.

earthfurst: Part 2 of Beastars' final season is to premiere on Netflix in March 2026. The Netflix web page includes a link to the trailer.

Rakuen Growlithe: "Zootropolis 2 has become Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film of all time, after taking $1.7bn (£1.3bn) at the box office globally."

dronon: If you took the Yiffpersonality online survey, particularly on a mobile device, it may not have been designed with the best of intentions. [Update: Should be safe now; the suspicious ad network is no longer being used by the site.]

earthfurst: Starting around January 21, 2026, something changed at e621 resulting in some browsers no longer displaying e621 post uploads and thumbnails (except when going to an e621 /posts/ URL, and clicking on the "View" link) [Site contains NSFW content]. e6ai seems to have had a similar problem.

earthfurst: Disney has released a trailer for The Muppet Show special, being released February 4, 2026 on ABC TV and Disney+. "The hope is for the Muppet Show special to serve as a backdoor pilot for a new season of the iconic series".

dronon: A reminder to nominate your fav furry things for the 2025 Ursa Major Awards before February 6! For the Magazine category, consider Flayrah, InFurNation, Gaming Furever, Furry Times, Global Furry Television, or DogpatchPress. You can nominate several! (FurTimes is under re-design.)

EberraWolf: Furality Ultra will require age verification to attend. VRChat will allow attendees to verify if they haven't already, normally something that requires one payment for VRC+.