Nominations are open for the 2025 Ursa Major Awards

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Nominations for the fandom's 2025 Ursa Major Awards are open through Thursday, February 5, 2026! Login on the website, and you can nominate up to five things in each category.

There's a new category this year: Furry Streamers!

And, for the 25th anniversary of the Awards, there's a one-time extra category this year: Anthropomorphic Video Games!

Specifically, games that were made before 2001 (that never got a chance to win an Ursa). The other requirements are: The game must have an animal/non-human character that's playable; and if it's a franchise, you can only nominate a single game from it. However - this category can accept up to ten nominations!

The other categories are:

Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series

Best Anthropomorphic Novel

Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction

Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work

Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work

Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story

Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip

Best Anthropomorphic Magazine

Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration

Best Anthropomorphic Game

Best Anthropomorphic Website

Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)

Best Anthropomorphic Music

If you're not sure what to nominate, check out the site's fan-submitted recommendation list for inspiration, but you can absolutely nominate things that aren't listed there.

Please spread the word across furry social media!