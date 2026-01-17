Nominations are open for the 2025 Ursa Major Awards
Nominations for the fandom's 2025 Ursa Major Awards are open through Thursday, February 5, 2026! Login on the website, and you can nominate up to five things in each category.
There's a new category this year: Furry Streamers!
And, for the 25th anniversary of the Awards, there's a one-time extra category this year: Anthropomorphic Video Games!
Specifically, games that were made before 2001 (that never got a chance to win an Ursa). The other requirements are: The game must have an animal/non-human character that's playable; and if it's a franchise, you can only nominate a single game from it. However - this category can accept up to ten nominations!
The other categories are:
- Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture
- Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series
- Best Anthropomorphic Novel
- Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction
- Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story
- Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip
- Best Anthropomorphic Magazine
- Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration
- Best Anthropomorphic Game
- Best Anthropomorphic Website
- Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)
- Best Anthropomorphic Music
If you're not sure what to nominate, check out the site's fan-submitted recommendation list for inspiration, but you can absolutely nominate things that aren't listed there.
Please spread the word across furry social media!
Comments
Furry Streamer category?! Oh boy. I wonder if that'll set a vote record.
I'm a different furry with different opinions.
I also make furry Pop music! Check it out! :D
Find me on any streaming service under "Cassidy Civet"; duh!
