Rocky Mountain Fur Con canceled following neo-Nazi associations, tax irregularities
Colorado furry convention Rocky Mountain Fur Con has been canceled. Funds collected in advance of this August's event are to be spent on existing liabilities, and refunding attendees and dealers where possible; any remainder will go to the convention charity.
While their official statement cites rising security costs, the closure follows the controversial issues surrounding CEO Kendal Emery (Kahuki Liaru), and the "Furry Raiders" group. It has also been discovered by Flayrah that the convention's parent company's Federal tax-exempt status, obtained in 2009, had lapsed, and it had not filed taxes for a period of seven years, while still claiming to be a registered 501(c) non-profit. In this investigative report we can identify the issues that have contributed to the end of Denver's furry convention.
A due-diligence search on the non-profit company, Mid America Anthropomorphic And Art Corporation - parent organisation to the Rocky Mountain Fur Con - shows that it has not filed tax returns between 2008 and 2015. MAAAC promoted itself as a "non profit 503(c) corporation" on the convention's Twitter account. However, according to IRS records, the company's status as an exempt non-profit was revoked in 2011 for failure to file annual information returns. The IRS confirms that they have not qualified as a exempt non-profit under any part of the United States Federal tax code since 2011.
A non-tax related filing was made by the company with the IRS in 2011, to transfer the responsible board officer from Kendal Emery to Zachary Brooks (Sorin) who is the current chairman of the convention. Kendal stood down as chair of Rocky Mountain Fur Con after his 1993 conviction for "Criminal Sexual Contact with a Minor" was revealed.
Despite his resignation as convention chair, Kendal Emery continued as CEO of MAAAC. Last month he sent a Cease and Desist letter to furry fan Deo, following a dispute over the "Furry Raiders".
Using the title of "Chief of Executive Contract Law Officer", Kendal signed the letter with a blood-red thumb print as a seal. This seal, alongside other language used in the letter, is commonly linked with the "Sovereign Citizen" movement, associated with rejection of Federal and State government's legitimacy to enforce laws and taxes. The "Furry Raiders" have also been associated in press profiles with other alt-right and neo-Nazi movements. [More information regarding the conflict between Deo and RMFC at Dogpatch Press.]
When asked by Flayrah for comment, Zachary gave the following statement:
Up until the 2011 year, Rocky Mountain Fur Con filed and had accepted by the IRS form 990-N Electronic E-post card for Tax-Exempt Organizations not Required To File Form 990 or 990-EZ. When the company lost its 503C Status the organization continued to operate as a Colorado Stat Non-profit and contributed money to a registered charity Freedom Service Dogs, To Offset most of our tax Liability.
Despite no longer operating as a Non-Profit organization the staff and Board of directors continued to receive no wages or compensation and all monies earned were put directly into the operation and growth of Rocky Mountain Fur Con, the organization's primary endeavor. In 2015 our accountants realized there had been a lapse in our tax filings that were rectified May 18th, 2015 and filed with the IRS including reporting of back income. The convention has been delayed in filing it's 2016 return but will be doing so shortly.
Prior to this story's publication, Rocky Mountain Fur Con posted the following statement from their Chairman to announce RMFC's cancelation:
Recently, members of our community have taken it upon themselves to bring in external influences of hate, intolerance, and stubborn refusal to compromise. This movement has grown into a community that promotes violence, and it is because of that, it is with deep regret that I make the following announcement:
Last month, we were faced with a sudden and drastic increase in security costs amounting to more than a third of our entire existing operating budget. This cost increase stemmed directly from the very public threats of violence against one another by members of this community, as well as the negative backlash from misinformation spread about the convention, its staff and attendees. Therefore, Rocky Mountain Fur Con 2017 is officially canceled. I will no longer continue to subject my staff and our community to the lies, hate, violence and slander that was disseminated by a small, vocal minority.
All resources relating to the Convention will be used to close our costs and tax liability, and the remainder will be utilized to provide refunds as funds allow to attendees and vendors. Any remainder will go to our standing Charity, Freedom Service Dogs.
My staff, the Board, and I would like to thank the community for ten great years. We had hoped to see this convention continue to grow and flourish but that is no longer an option.
In the hours prior to this announcement, a "Mile High Fur Con" (Twitter; Telegram, temporarily closed) began to be mooted as a replacement.
An anti-tax movement having irregular taxes? You don't say.
Thanks for doing your research and prepping this article, it's made my evening more interesting to say the least.
A link to the tax history can be found here:
https://www.sos.state.co.us/biz/BusinessEntityHistory.do?quitButtonDestination=B...
You may have to COPY and PASTE it into your address bar as the click link expires.
You'll need to do the search manually, since all search results of the database expire.
Those who wish to verify themselves, the IRS EIN reference for Mid America Anthropomorphic And Art Corporation is 20-2837689 and can be used to search for the automatic revocation for failure to file. https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/mainSearch.do?mainSearchChoice=revoked&dispatchMeth...
To clarify: the Colorado filings aren't "tax" as such, so much as business registration; if they hadn't kept this up, the whole company would have ceased to legally exist, not just fallen out of federal non-profit status.
The point of the federal Form 990 is to provide public insight into the organization's finances, or (for the 990-N) to assert that the organization's revenues are under a certain figure, such that it's reasonable to assume it's doing the right thing without detailed reports; and at least keep contact addresses up to date.
In some respects, the bigger issue around such non-profit revocations is not that RMFC itself might be dodging taxes, but that its notification of 501(c)(3) status may have misled others into making incorrect tax deductions for contributions to them. I don't have any evidence that this has happened, though; it would be more common for pure charities which do not provide services to contributors.
Unreal. So sad to see a convention go, but these people really brought it upon themselves.
Excellent summary. There's more to the story on deck too.
I won't take time to address that closing statement except the "small vocal minority" made the highest traffic ever at Dogpatch Press, especially via Twitter and stuff like the #ImWithDeo hashtag. But trolls seem to be at a loss for words.
I should also perhaps mention that we approached RMFC about this article before they issued their statements.
I'm keeping in mind the damage of that official statement to Deo and the response about the Raiders before all this came out.
What "misinformation" are they referring to here? The Kahuki thing? Hasn't that been known for almost as long as the convention had been running?
The red thumbprint is just a coincidence man!
I mean we're furries, it couldn't have been a red paw print or something? I mean at least then they could fall back on the "it's not the same exact thing, don't take us so seriously" excuse.
I am puzzled I can see the tax issue being a big hit for the con and Kendal Emery, but the Furry raiders. I checked them out and as far as i am concern the evidence as neo nazis is inclusive. and Perhaps RMFC dose have an issue its a minority that want to incite violence punch some (supposed) Nazis #imwithdeo. https://twitter.com/hashtag/imwithdeo?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ct...
It sad to see our fandom has come to this.
I researched the Furry Raiders a year ago when their first shenanigans with the RMFC convention took hold.
The group's leader's name is Foxler (but he later emphasized that it was mixture of Fox and Miller, his surname, not Fox & Hitler as people accused)
They wear a red armband with a white circle with a black paw symbol of similar style to Nazi arm bands (but others say you can't take it to seriously/can't be seen as equivilent).
But the third thing that made me go, "uh, no" was that at the time I was researching, the age that Foxler's FA account had on it was 128. At that time, subtracting that value tied back to Hitler's age if they were alive.
All these squares make a circle and there are only two possibilities at that point.
The person is a neo-Nazi, or they are using Nazi symbology to draw attention to themselves.
Unfortunately, both cases are pretty pathetic.
Taking this logic this this person must be a neo Nazi.
http://www.furry.asinglelion.com/?attachment_id=1742
Nazi have a red armband She has a red armband therefore she must nazi.
Excellent job ignoring Sonious' point. More directly, she would be, if the first thing she did was strike this pose:
https://twitter.com/therealurubabe/status/707326231507697664
...really, read that whole thread, it's about Foxler from his suitmaker. I'm sure you'll find it 'inclusive' of the Raiders' 'leader' taking the 'joke' waaaaaay too far. Either that or they're what they appear to be.
I got you with a sweeping generalization. Nope she would not be Neo-Nazi even if the girl had given a Nazi salute because she is just cosplying Schrödinger a Nazi villain from Manga/ Anime Hellsing. she did replaced the swastika with a cat. But cosplaying Nazi dose not make her a Neo-Nazi. In the same way the use of the armband by the Furry Raiders does not make them a Nazi. I need more proof like involvement with white supremacist organization or using and distributing Neo-Nazi media.
A red thumb print may do the trick...?
A red thumb print proves nothing, actually. It is an oddity, and it may suggest a political affiliation. But that is not to say the letter didn't come from the legal department of the convention, or that they weren't serious about taking legal action.
Of course, you also need to consider the source of the scan. Deo, in my opinion, represents a very small group of what we once would have called trolls, who are doing a magnificent job of disrupting the fandom, subverting its morals, and attempting to replace them with, dare I say, Nazi-like values in regard to free speech.
It's almost laughable that I'm expected to take seriously people who act like Nazis accusing other people of being Nazis. It would be generally hilarious, if it wasn't actually hurting people.
So, given that we are looking at a scan made by someone with the scruples of a troll, how can we be so sure Deo didn't add the thumb print to further discredit the people being attacked? You won't find me giving any weight to it.
Because doing such a thing could get you into very big legal trouble, and I'm sure if that were the case the convention would have countered, with a real lawyer, and actually went after them.
Instead they shut their doors.
Of course they'll probably come up with that talking point now that someone has posed the question in an open forum, but of course we'll know where it has come from.
Or we can go old school phoresnics here if you would like we can ask for Deo's thumbprint and see if the prints match.
It's not worth the effort. When has anyone ever actually sued over Furry drama? You know it's all posturing on both sides. And at this point the con wouldn't have anything to protect with a lawsuit, if it had the money to invest in one, which obviously it doesn't.
Also, I don't think there's anything especially illegal about adding a thumb print to a scan of a cease and desist letter. Not that I know it was added, but one has to admit, it would be the easiest thing in the world to do if one was inclined to deceive a fandom eager to jump to the worst conclusions.
Wait a minute. The number 128 can have only one significance? This couldn't possibly be a coincidence or a joke? It couldn't be the age of an RP character, or his own age in animal years?
Also, the Furry Raiders armband comes in multiple colors, including purple and rainbow. The group includes a number of gay people, black people and people who dress up in animal costumes. By definition, the leader of such a group can not possibly be a Neo-Nazi.
Is he after attention? Probably. But all evidence of his personality suggests he's an idealist attempting to communicate a lesson in tolerance, not vice versa.
If someone can lay down some actual evidence of Nazi-like behavior on his part, I may have to withdraw my support. But at present all I see is a fellow fur making a pretty effective demonstration of how this fandom couldn't love and tolerate its way out of a paper bag.
I'll admit, I don't like his armband. I get negative vibes off of it just like everyone else. But then, I get negative vibes off of violent video games. That doesn't mean I should go around giving everyone who plays them a hard time.
Alright, so, first of all, there was a homosexual contingent in the early Nazi party. Google Ernst Rohm. He cofounded the SA, but was eventually executed at Hitler's behest. Suggesting that people cannot be neo-Nazis because of their sexuality or race, or because of the sexuality or race of members of a group they lead, contradicts historical and present reality.
Second, the dude is a known racist and Nazi. Here's some evidence:
https://twitter.com/Lumaberry/status/706960490228883457
https://twitter.com/DireHeartbeat/status/722174005310935040
Third, a major failing of the furry fandom is its desire to embrace an idealist notion of universal tolerance. You cannot show tolerance to every person and group because some people and groups are intrinsically in conflict; as an example, to tolerate Nazis in your community is to ditch your support for Jewish people, people of color, LGBTQ folk, and so on. And if you wish to show support for those groups you must denounce and expel Nazis from your community.
It's an easy trap to fall into. Furries are misunderstood and mocked by certain groups, and so the natural first response is to want to create a community where everyone is loved and tolerated. But to allow Nazis to spread racist rhetoric under a pretense of "tolerance" is explicitly showing intolerance of others; the correct way to promote a loving, supportive furry community is to give the boot to those who promote racism.
And if that means old fools like 2 no longer "put themselves out for us anymore", not that they really ever did in the first place, then it is up to us to support a "new guard" who understands how to build a genuinely supportive and healthy fandom.
It's interesting to note that, whatever tax problems this con had, they could most likely have been worked out, if the con staff had thought the con worth saving. The statement seems to indicate that we lost this con because the state of the fandom made working out the tax problem seem not worth the effort.
The fandom all but demanded of the con staff that they do something they found to be contrary to the fandom's previous tolerance policies. Perhaps the con staff came to the conclusion that this is a new fandom with values unworthy of so much effort and expense. Perhaps the old ideology of tolerance is a thing of the past, and we are now just another fandom, of no unusual quality or value.
In which case, don't be surprised if we see a trend in the old guard declining to put themselves out for us anymore, while the new guard sets up events based on profit and prejudice, which probably won't be nearly as much fun.
But hey, The Furry Community voted for this with its support of intollerance. And I'm a really big fan of people getting what they vote for.
You have to give it to RMFC – it took the combined effort of Communists, Nazis, and the Feds to bring it down. They lasted a decade, with ever-increasing attendance (from 236 to 1,677). I never visited, but I'm sure plenty will have fond memories.
Personally I might have called it quits after the $30,000 hotel room block debt back in 2009.
Now it's happening eight years later; there's already a "Mile High Fur Con" in the works (they have a Telegram chat, too).
Hopefully it'll be able to take on the torch in the same way that MCFC did when Furry Connection North bowed out.
Clearly mamma didn't raise no quiters in this case. Especially when some organization will help your with your debt in exchange for 'diplomatic immunity'.
Sure, they could be a cancer that eventually leads to the downfall of your convention, but that's going to happen anyway with the debt you incurred. So what's there to lose?
