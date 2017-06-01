Newsbytes archive for May 2017
Fred: The horse that saved his own life by painting.
Acton: The furries of Hong Kong - men and women who dress up as animals and say they feel more at home in their second skin.
Fred: Tourist attacked by Komodo dragon in Indonesia.
Patch Packrat: Call for help with the Fullerton Murder story; and The Furry Code Of Silence.
dronon: Kung-Fu Panda hoaxer convicted.
Fred: Woman who helped thirsty pigs evades jail.
Ahmar Wolf: Dogpatch Press Editor accused of fraud
Equivamp: Counterpoint: the other side of this lawsuit is currently awaiting publication here on Flayrah.
Fred: Beavers are reimported into Britain after 400 years.
Fred: How the Manx cat lost its tail.
2cross2affliction: Zootopia parody poster in a tiny cameo in a Japanese animated movie.
Fred: Where penguins are safe from exploding.
2cross2affliction: Rocket Raccoon was a fan of Pocahontas, but what movies does Groot like?
2cross2affliction: Science proves that foxes are magic.
GreenReaper: Cubs fear MLB's mascot castration ban may limit Clark's tenure at Wrigley Field.
Fred: Bear knocks on door for brownies.
Fred: More on the bear that wants brownies.
Fred: World's saddest dog.
Fred: African lion and clouded leopard face extinction threats.
Sonious: Can you spot the 4 fursuiters in the new Samsung ad?
dronon: Meanwhile, at the the 2nd Annual AltSex NYC Conference
Fred: "Fire goats" for wildfire prevention.
Fred: The history of flying pigs.
Fred: Bears on a trampoline.
Fred: Bear hit by car in So. Calif. and NOT KILLED.
Sonious: San Antonio's @KENS5 covers local furry meets.
Fred: "I'm being chased by an otter."
Fred: Land crabs are making their homes inside bottle caps.
Fred: Could furries create their own country?
Fred: Trouble for Henry the Hedgehog.
Fred: Who wouldn't want a wooly bull for a pet?
Fred: Massive boar chases U.K. ambassador.
Fred: Is Omar the world's longest cat?
Equivamp: Sonic Forces will allow players to create a custom character from seven different species.
2cross2affliction: Grandville is heading towards its grand finale.
Fred: When wolves return to the wild
Fred: Good news for beaver-lovers.
Fred: Snail's shells affect their love life.
Fred: Germany as a world centre for daft animal news.
Fred: Czech deer still wary of pre-Soviet fall Iron Curtain boundary.
Fred: Corn turns wild hamsters into "crazed cannibals".
Fred: German shepherds are all Nazis - false!
Ahmar Wolf: Flayrah editor accused of having no ethics
2cross2affliction: Cracked on David Tennant's newest robot dog show.
2cross2affliction: Duck, Duck Goose, 2018.
GreenReaper: Turtle dice in a rectangle... and they're green!
dronon: Your pet rabbit on Second Life may be doomed.
GreenReaper: If you go to jail, you don't get to take your plushies. [tip: FievelJMousekewitz]
InkyCrow: Disney set to release a "Legacy" deluxe edition of the soundtrack music to Robin Hood this summer
dronon: A Russian Instagram page with photos of humans and bears together.
Fred: Flamingoes - dead birds cannot stand.
2cross2affliction: Rock Dog is available for purchase (and makes an oddly good double feature with Get Out, also available).
Sonious: OC Weekly covers Califur
Equivamp: What we can expect from Zootopia 2.
DevilDoe: OC Weekly took down their Califur article. Perhaps because it was a bit rude?
Patch Packrat: OC Weekly's Califur article had illustration made by tracing a photo of a dealer and recontextualizing it to depict them selling porn (they don't.) There was protest about taking and using the photo deceptively. It seemed debatably defensible as parody/creative license but they listened to the protest and took it down.
DevilDoe: Thanks Patch! I thought it a very 2002 era article but that makes more sense as to why it went away. The more you know!
DevilDoe: Do you know who the dealer was?
Ahmar Wolf: A friend, but they want to not be associated with the issue any further.
Fred: The first furry convention in South Africa is in July.
Rakuen Growlithe: It's the third! -.-
Fred: What were the others?
Rakuen Growlithe: South Afrifur happened twice already. I even covered it on Flayrah
Fred: There is a difference between a furmeet and a convention.
2cross2affliction: Paddington 2 will play in America January 12, 2018.
Rakuen Growlithe: But that depends on what it is, not what it's called. Going by conventions requiring registration and people staying over on the premises then it qualifies as a convention.
Fred: Florida alligator crawls into backyard swimming pool.
Sonious: Snopes reveals fake news stories about Portland Furries and Dog Parks
Fred: Canadian politicians argue over giant rubber duck.
Equivamp: A suspect has been arrested in relation to the stabbing at the Clarion Hotel during Fur-Xoticon.
Patch Packrat: Furries: How unleashing your inner animal brings friendship, love, community - Minneapolis Citypages
Just for the record, I'm still editing the monthly Newsbytes, but I've set the attribution to "Anon". I haven't had much time to write original content for the site, and I don't think the Newsbytes posts should count towards bumping up my username in the "Recent Contributions" sidebar.
Oh, god, I literally started this for no other reason than to bump up my post count.
Seriously, you can ask GR; I was pretty open about it with him.
Heh. No prob - Different people, different priorities! I'm doing it to create an archive of links that are otherwise temporary, that's the librarian in me. May was quite the rebound!
Lol, I didn't even notice that Mr. Wolf linked to his article about me in the Newsbytes.
Then his counter to me was "I'm just a blog".
I don't think blog posts count as Newsbytes right?
Ahmar doesn't get Tweeted; but this month was kind of amazing for off topic bantering (some good, such as context added to the con-cartoon fiasco; and I can at least get why Rakuen would be upset and imagine he got very sick of the phrase "there's a difference between a con and a meet").
