Newsbytes archive for May 2017

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, Acton, Ahmar Wolf, DevilDoe, dronon, Equivamp, Fred, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, Patch Packrat, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

Fred: The horse that saved his own life by painting.

Acton: The furries of Hong Kong - men and women who dress up as animals and say they feel more at home in their second skin.

Fred: Tourist attacked by Komodo dragon in Indonesia.

Patch Packrat: Call for help with the Fullerton Murder story; and The Furry Code Of Silence.

dronon: Kung-Fu Panda hoaxer convicted.

Fred: Woman who helped thirsty pigs evades jail.

Ahmar Wolf: Dogpatch Press Editor accused of fraud

Equivamp: Counterpoint: the other side of this lawsuit is currently awaiting publication here on Flayrah.

Fred: Beavers are reimported into Britain after 400 years.

Fred: How the Manx cat lost its tail.

2cross2affliction: Zootopia parody poster in a tiny cameo in a Japanese animated movie.

Fred: Where penguins are safe from exploding.

2cross2affliction: Rocket Raccoon was a fan of Pocahontas, but what movies does Groot like?

2cross2affliction: Science proves that foxes are magic.

GreenReaper: Cubs fear MLB's mascot castration ban may limit Clark's tenure at Wrigley Field.

Fred: Bear knocks on door for brownies.

Fred: More on the bear that wants brownies.

Fred: World's saddest dog.

Fred: African lion and clouded leopard face extinction threats.

Sonious: Can you spot the 4 fursuiters in the new Samsung ad?

dronon: Meanwhile, at the the 2nd Annual AltSex NYC Conference

Fred: "Fire goats" for wildfire prevention.

Fred: The history of flying pigs.

Fred: Bears on a trampoline.

Fred: Bear hit by car in So. Calif. and NOT KILLED.

Sonious: San Antonio's @KENS5 covers local furry meets.

Fred: "I'm being chased by an otter."

Fred: Land crabs are making their homes inside bottle caps.

Fred: Could furries create their own country?

Fred: Trouble for Henry the Hedgehog.

Fred: Who wouldn't want a wooly bull for a pet?

Fred: Massive boar chases U.K. ambassador.

Fred: Is Omar the world's longest cat?

Equivamp: Sonic Forces will allow players to create a custom character from seven different species.

2cross2affliction: Grandville is heading towards its grand finale.

Fred: When wolves return to the wild

Fred: Good news for beaver-lovers.

Fred: Snail's shells affect their love life.

Fred: Germany as a world centre for daft animal news.

Fred: Czech deer still wary of pre-Soviet fall Iron Curtain boundary.

Fred: Corn turns wild hamsters into "crazed cannibals".

Fred: German shepherds are all Nazis - false!

Ahmar Wolf: Flayrah editor accused of having no ethics

2cross2affliction: Cracked on David Tennant's newest robot dog show.

2cross2affliction: Duck, Duck Goose, 2018.

GreenReaper: Turtle dice in a rectangle... and they're green!

dronon: Your pet rabbit on Second Life may be doomed.

GreenReaper: If you go to jail, you don't get to take your plushies. [tip: FievelJMousekewitz]

InkyCrow: Disney set to release a "Legacy" deluxe edition of the soundtrack music to Robin Hood this summer

dronon: A Russian Instagram page with photos of humans and bears together.

Fred: Flamingoes - dead birds cannot stand.

2cross2affliction: Rock Dog is available for purchase (and makes an oddly good double feature with Get Out, also available).

Sonious: OC Weekly covers Califur

Equivamp: What we can expect from Zootopia 2.

DevilDoe: OC Weekly took down their Califur article. Perhaps because it was a bit rude?

Patch Packrat: OC Weekly's Califur article had illustration made by tracing a photo of a dealer and recontextualizing it to depict them selling porn (they don't.) There was protest about taking and using the photo deceptively. It seemed debatably defensible as parody/creative license but they listened to the protest and took it down.

DevilDoe: Thanks Patch! I thought it a very 2002 era article but that makes more sense as to why it went away. The more you know!

DevilDoe: Do you know who the dealer was?

Ahmar Wolf: A friend, but they want to not be associated with the issue any further.

Fred: The first furry convention in South Africa is in July.

Rakuen Growlithe: It's the third! -.-

Fred: What were the others?

Rakuen Growlithe: South Afrifur happened twice already. I even covered it on Flayrah

Fred: There is a difference between a furmeet and a convention.

2cross2affliction: Paddington 2 will play in America January 12, 2018.

Rakuen Growlithe: But that depends on what it is, not what it's called. Going by conventions requiring registration and people staying over on the premises then it qualifies as a convention.

Fred: Florida alligator crawls into backyard swimming pool.

Sonious: Snopes reveals fake news stories about Portland Furries and Dog Parks

Fred: Canadian politicians argue over giant rubber duck.

Equivamp: A suspect has been arrested in relation to the stabbing at the Clarion Hotel during Fur-Xoticon.

Patch Packrat: Furries: How unleashing your inner animal brings friendship, love, community - Minneapolis Citypages