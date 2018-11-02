Newsbytes archive for October 2018

Posted by Anon on Thu 1 Nov 2018 - 23:45

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, Fred, Patch Packrat, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

Fred: California's invasion by the nutria.

dronon: Want to celebrate wolves? Look into Wolfenoot! (Not to be confused with wolfsnoot, which is a big wet nose.)

Fred: New hummingbird species found in Ecuador.

Fred: Telford Exotic Zoo contains penguin models for lack of real penguins.

Fred: Human staff raising baby giant pandas dress in panda costumes soaked in panda urine.

2cross2affliction: "Do animals talk in this dimension? Because I don't want to freak him out." New trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse confirms Spider-Ham.

dronon: Netflix plans to reboot the Chronicles of Narnia.

Fred: Fat Bear Week.

2cross2affliction: Did you know there was a cheaply produced PS2 adaptation of An American Tail? Well, there was.

Fred: Monkey "drives" bus in India.

Fred: Same-sex moms (mice) have healthy children.

Fred: Is this the end for real fur?

Rakuen Growlithe: Watch Spitfire set world records for the canine sport of Dock Dogs.

dronon: The Huffington Post asks unanswered questions about Tony the Tiger's absence from Twitter.

Sonious: Kill Wolfy is a showcase of very stylized animation of a wolf trying to get through a bigoted herd.

2cross2affliction: Idris Elba continues his streak of talking animal roles by joining the cast of that upcoming Cats movie.

earthfurst: We are in October again, which includes the return of Furry Book Month with a webpage at furrywritersguild.com, including a list of the discounts being offered. - #FurryBookMonth

Patch Packrat: Fandom-adjacent body modding claims a life; and it's not the first time with the musclefur at the center of the story.

dronon: Twitter thread from VolfMech: How and when did you find the fandom?

2cross2affliction: "This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off. Come on, cat."

Rakuen Growlithe: InfoWars has taken notice of the furry fandom. They're not in favour of it.

dronon: The finalists in the 2018 comedy wildlife photography awards.

dronon: The animal illustrations of Astrid Sheckels, who also writes children's books.

earthfurst: 4 days left of Kickstarter for NIIC the Singing Dog's next music album ( #EscapeTheHumans ). The crowdfunding is at $8,270, so $1,730 away from all-or-nothing goal of $10k.

dronon: Halloween... at... the... Utah... D... M... V...