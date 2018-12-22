Further Confusion restricts membership of those with predatory history

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 4 votes)

On December 17th, 2018, Further Confusion posted an update to its Code of Conduct rules. The update includes a stipulation that membership can be revoked by an attendee's history of sexually predatory behavior.

For the safety of our attendees, Further Confusion does not allow attendance by those with a history of sexual violence or pedophilia. If you are unsure whether your ability to attend is affected by this rule, please reach out to chairman@furcon.org

Update 10:42PM: This code of conduct has been updated further, details marked in article below

This announcement has been made around the time where pictures of a fursuiter named Growly (aka TORA) have been shared on Twitter with furs stating their frustrations about his presence at Midwest Furfest this year. Tora has been a fur fan since 1999, and is infamous due to having served time in prison over sexual abuse of a minor, being arrested and convicted for these activities in 2001. After serving his sentence, and serving three years probation, he has returned to fandom activities. Suspicion of his behavior around minors continues to this very day as his removal from Fur Affinity in 2009 was prompted by being confronted about his interactions in private note system with minors.

When contacted with inquiries regarding if an indictment by a court would be required for removal of membership, or if other attendees would be able to contact a member of the staff to provide evidence on a fur they knew that was attending the function. The chair, Kenneth Coane, stated that the Code of Conduct would be updated in the coming days with more details on its function and enforcement that should resolve those questions.

Update 10:42 PM: The Further Confusion code of conduct has been updated further to solidify the standard of enforcement for this rule.

AAE and FurCon do not permit membership or attendance by any individual who is a convicted sex offender, or appears on any federal or state sex offender registry. In addition, AAE and FurCon reserve the right, at the board’s discretion, to deny membership or attendance to anyone with a documented history of sexual violence, including inappropriate conduct towards minors.

As conventions continue to expand, they have been allowed to further focus on the audiences they wish to cater to and as a result create rules that assist in those goals. It has yet to be seen if this ruling will be adopted by other conventions, family oriented or otherwise. What can be said is that this code update will certainly create discussion around whether a private organization expanding the punishment of a released convict beyond their original sentence is ethical, or whether this is an acceptable course of action to ensure the rights of those in the groups that were victimized by the individual in the past get to gather without fear of those with a history of predatory behavior.