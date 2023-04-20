Edited

A proposed amendment to a Montana bill to protect minors from pornographic materials, and assist in the lubrication of civil lawsuits against corporate adult entertainment entities, has updated the language to include in the restricted materials to include materials that deal with the concepts of transgenderism and also “transspecism”.

It makes this amendment in a clunky manner, basically placing this “transspecies” word under the umbrella of “transgenderism” and never adding how Montana would define what “transspecies” itself means within this law. This can be found in Section 7 [Glossary of terms], section D [Material that is defined as harmful to minors], subsection L [“Transgenderism”]

(l)”Transgenderism” means a person being in the mental state of believing to the person is transgender or transspecies.

Poorly edited and defined Amendment

It is important for lawmakers to define transspecies here, due to the fact that the main definitions of that word is tied to the field of transspecies psychology; a field of study dealing with the psychological connection between human and non-human animal cognition. Thus, in the English speaking world there is no connection with of the word "transspecies" with "transgenderism" as is implied by the law's format.

If the lawmakers mean to target the concepts of people who feel they are a non-human animal in spirit or believing themselves to actually be a non-human animal born of the wrong body, there is a word for that, and it is not transspecies. I would put it here, but I can’t do all the lawmakers’ work for them. At this point the law appears to miss the mark as far as being careful and precise with its definitions and is quite unpolished or its understanding of the subject matter it wishes to add as a restriction. At the very least it needs to be better defined what transspecies means for the purposes of this civil law.

It also adds the word "drag" to the problematic content but does not define what "drag" means in the purposes of the law.