Harvey crashes furry convention Mephit Fur Meet

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Remnants of the hurricane that created historic flooding and devastation to Houston, Texas and the surrounding suburbs continue to move Northeast. For one furry convention in Memphis, Tennessee looking to convene this weekend the timing of its arrival is causing travel headaches for those who looked to arrive on Thursday evening.

The convention's twitter account announced that the city's airport has closed due to the storm:

We have been notified that Memphis Airport is Closed. We will attempt to keep you up to date! — Mephit Fur Meet (@mephitfurmeet) August 31, 2017

Major flooding is also occurring, which will cause headaches for those on the ground as well. Fortunately, the forecasts indicate that this storm will clear out by early Friday morning so it will hopefully not put a damper on the entire weekend's activities.

Convention goers would be advised to follow the convention's Twitter feed for further updates.