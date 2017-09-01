Creative Commons license icon

Harvey crashes furry convention Mephit Fur Meet

Posted by (Tantroo McNally) on Thu 31 Aug 2017 - 18:28
Remnants of the hurricane that created historic flooding and devastation to Houston, Texas and the surrounding suburbs continue to move Northeast. For one furry convention in Memphis, Tennessee looking to convene this weekend the timing of its arrival is causing travel headaches for those who looked to arrive on Thursday evening.

The convention's twitter account announced that the city's airport has closed due to the storm:

Major flooding is also occurring, which will cause headaches for those on the ground as well. Fortunately, the forecasts indicate that this storm will clear out by early Friday morning so it will hopefully not put a damper on the entire weekend's activities.

Convention goers would be advised to follow the convention's Twitter feed for further updates.

