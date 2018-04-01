Newsbytes archive for March 2018

Posted by Anon on Sun 1 Apr 2018 - 11:37

0 Your rating: None

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, Equivamp, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, mwalimu, Patch Packrat, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

Equivamp: Califur searching for new venue after last year's controversy.

GreenReaper: (Satire from The Onion) - Furries cause Roman Catholic priest to regret his vows.

Patch Packrat: Documenting the cause of venue problems for Califur.

2cross2affliction: A piece of furry art ends up in a very unexpected place.

dronon: Update on the Tanglewood game.

2cross2affliction: Disney has put out Zootopia Oscar themed parody posters for the third year in a row. And also Jumanji, for some reason.

2cross2affliction: Speaking of which, Zootopia's American release was two years ago today.

2cross2affliction: Update: The Shape of Water has now won Best Picture.

Equivamp: The ALAA is fundraising for the Ursa Major Awards via Go Fund Me.

dronon: Japanese farms are pleased with super robot monster wolf.

dronon: The lack of Lola Bunny merch.

InkyCrow: Move over Paddington, here comes Pooh

dronon: Zoids are coming back.

dronon: Oregon promotes itself with only slightly exaggerated rabbits, and other things.

dronon: The Ghost of a Tale game is out!

mwalimu: At long last, Animalympics is being released on DVD.

dronon: The 11th Annual Mutant Piñata Show.

Sonious: Get tied, you're talking to a tourist, whose every move is among the purest (breed) - Furries go to spend some nights in Bangkok

GreenReaper: Is furry right for you? Find out in this comprehensive, step-by-step guide, originally by @Aviivix. [tip: @Siroc_The_God]

BlindWolf8: Clifford, is that you? 9-month old Euphrates is 6 feet tall while standing.

Rakuen Growlithe: The last male northern white rhino has died. With only two females left alive, they will soon be extinct.

BlindWolf8: You get to educate others about wolves and be a wolf? Sounds good! (via @SICKOFWOLVES)

dronon: Zelda/Kass humor (mature language) (Please don't repost the art)

2cross2affliction: Need a metal album cover image? Spontaneous T. rex combustion.

BlindWolf8: Who knew the IRS' fursona was a fox?

GreenReaper: Ever seen the Sonic Dance? Game developer panel exhibits original design documents for Sonic, NBA Jam and Ultima Online.

Equivamp: Updated: Pounced.org elaborates on motivations and user data

BlindWolf8: Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden gives us mutated animals to play as.

dronon: Don't forget to vote for the 2017 Ursa Major Awards!

dronon: People from 70 countries on the sounds that dogs and cats make.

GreenReaper: Site CAPTCHAs have been updated. Hopefully this leads to a net decrease in comment spam!