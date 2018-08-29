Creative Commons license icon

DenFur shatters first year con record at over 2,000 attendees

Posted by (Tantroo McNally) on Tue 28 Aug 2018 - 18:06
The fandom continues to show strong growth on the last weekend of August 2018. A weekend in which 5 furry conventions took place: Fur Affinity: United, Eurofurence, Camp Feral!, Indyfurcon, and DenFur. Of them the inaugural gathering in the state of Colorado has turned heads as it had shattered the first year attendance record of a furry convention at 2,086.

The first year attendance record was previously held by Biggest Little Fur Con at 704 attendees. A difference of 196%, nearly triple the prior record holder. Other conventions also had solid growth in attendance rates. Fur Affinity: United showing its first growth since their move out of the state of New Jersey. The number breakdowns can be seen below:

Convention

2017 Attendance

2018 Attendance

% Increase

Charity

Camp Feral!

220

[Unknown]

[Unknown]

[Unknown]

DenFur

N/A

2,086

N/A

$15,000

Eurofurence

2,804

2,908

3.7%

$47,945.07

FurAffinity:United

515

528

2.5%

$2,869

IndyFurCon

1,214

1,412

16.3%

$17,616.79

TOTAL

4,753

6,934 + [Feral]

45.88%+

$83,430.86

Reestablishment of a lost convention

The main factor for such a strong first year was that DenFur replaced a popular convention that was lost due to very public disbanding of the prior Denver convention: Rocky Mountain Fur Con. At its last year of 2016 the gathering had an attendance rate of 1,677. Details of this convention’s closure can be found in our coverage here, but also in public media such as the Daily Beast which had utilized DogPatchPress and Flayrah as primary sources of information at the time this convention collapsed since the news for the factors behind its demise broke on those sites, covering both political and financial factors.

In essence the record setting pilot year attendance could technically be seen as a continuation of the Denver convention that proceeded it. More importantly, this strong showing for the replacement convention highlights that Denver area furries were ready to take the reigns and provide a gathering for the furs of the area without the involvement of some of those on RMFC staff that had ties with abhorrent ideologies.

At the end of the day, a major catastrophe was transformed into merely a speed bump, thanks to the dedication of the new staff to reestablish the furry foothold in Denver that had been lost. The spiritual successor to the convention lost before its time promises to continue on, and the healed wound has made the fandom stronger. A year and a half ago, the press said that fandom was falling apart. One late summer weekend has proven that nothing can be fur-ther from the truth.
Sonious — Tue 28 Aug 2018 - 22:10
#1
Your rating: None

Additional Notes:

Eurofurance charity was translated from Euros (41.000) to US Dollars for consistency.

Could not find Camp Feral's numbers, but I suspect that attendance is greater than prior year.

Cirrus (visitor) — Wed 29 Aug 2018 - 00:47
#2
Your rating: None

Correction: The previous first year attendance record was held by FurryPinas, a new convention in the Philippines which took place just this past May and had 1,542 attendees, making it the largest in Asia and currently 13th in the world.

