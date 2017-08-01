Newsbytes archive for July 2017
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, Ahmar Wolf (sort of), dronon, earthfurst, Equivamp, Fred, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, JoeStrike, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.
Fred: Is shooting wolves legal despite wildlife protection laws?
Equivamp: More than meets the furry eye: Anthrocon is a boon to Pittsburgh with charity work and public outreach
2cross2affliction: Frank the LiveJournal goat mascot returns and has something to say.
Fred: And he built a Hello Kitty house.
2cross2affliction: Rabbit Hash, KY elects fourth canine mayor, actual rabbit yet to even run.
GreenReaper: BBC plots animated "YoYo" shorts to teach kindergarten science via "kawaii" kitten/puppy duo. (If the link doesn't work, click on "Main Page", then "Current Opportunities", then try the link again.)
2cross2affliction: Latest episode of Death Battle reveals next fight: time for a rematch.
2cross2affliction: Renewable energy sources: surprisingly adorable.
GreenReaper: Guns, tails, and the pox: the story of the UK's "racist, xenophobic" squirrel-hunters.
2cross2affliction: Is a radioactive, teleporting boar terrorizing Europe and Asia? Maybe?
2cross2affliction: Kermit the Frog has lost his voice.
2cross2affliction: Companion piece to the Vivisector article: in the beginning.
Fred: More on the macaque selfie.
Fred: Beezzzzzzz...
Sonious: Furry Real Time Stategy game Tooth and Tail slated for September release
Fred: Bad news for large carnivores.
earthfurst: @HavenCon is #crowdfunding for their next LGBT+ geek convention & the #furry GOH is @FursForLife with @WolfPupTK
2cross2affliction: Early footage of live action Lion King and fact that Tim Burton's Dumbo is a thing: jaw-dropping.
Fred: Lioness nurses leopard cub.
2cross2affliction: A photo of the Tim Burton Dumbo maquette at the D23 has gotten out.
Ahmar Wolf: Do not post my blog or I will countersue you
GreenReaper: As only Ahmar ever posted his blog to Newsbytes, he's been banned from it to respect his wish.
dronon: Mermaids, a documentary film by Ali Weinstein.
Fred: Does Disney's Winnie the Pooh look too much like China's president?
Fred: A new theory for wolf-to-dog domestication.
2cross2affliction: Renamon and Lucario's pre-battle intros are up; next week, a Death Battle!
InkyCrow: How Furries Became A Fandom, a SyFy Channel profile.
Fred: Missing Russian tortoise found after three years.
Rakuen Growlithe: A review of South Afrifur 2017.
2cross2affliction: Anthrocon on @Midnight. Alternatively, @Midnight on Anthrocon.
InkyCrow: Rocket Raccoon gets an Emmy nomination.
GreenReaper: Anthropomorphic alien helps Mexican psychologists trick children into revealing dark secrets, inner feelings.
Equivamp: Hang our with elephants and bunnies on Disney's Magic Bench.
2cross2affliction: Lucario vs. Renamon: "Surely no one would sexualize a Digimon ... OH, GOD, MOVING ON."
2cross2affliction: Furries who prefer their Renamon vs. Lucario more shippy, less throat-rippy may prefer the earlier take.
JoeStrike: June Foray passes away at 99 - :-(
2cross2affliction: "Hear that? It's the end of the world." The Emoji Movie finally screens for critics.
Fred: The mutant sheep that baffled scientists.
Fred: Woodpecker or a really tall beaver?
dronon: What The Fur closes.
dronon: Vice article on fursuits.
GreenReaper: UK fursuiters on ITV "This Morning" right now (11:45 July 31, also available on ITV +1). Features Ed the Poodle, Ani Boxer and Dexy the Arctic Fox. [Article with transcript.]
Comments
"sort of" :D
If Ahmar is interested, I believe a position as White House spokesman has opened up. He seems to have the right temperament for the job.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
I think Perri put her application in already.
It's times like this that I realize why we achieve these things...
