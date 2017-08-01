Newsbytes archive for July 2017

Posted by Anon on Tue 1 Aug 2017 - 00:09

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, Ahmar Wolf (sort of), dronon, earthfurst, Equivamp, Fred, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, JoeStrike, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

Fred: Is shooting wolves legal despite wildlife protection laws?

Equivamp: More than meets the furry eye: Anthrocon is a boon to Pittsburgh with charity work and public outreach

2cross2affliction: Frank the LiveJournal goat mascot returns and has something to say.

Fred: And he built a Hello Kitty house.

2cross2affliction: Rabbit Hash, KY elects fourth canine mayor, actual rabbit yet to even run.

GreenReaper: BBC plots animated "YoYo" shorts to teach kindergarten science via "kawaii" kitten/puppy duo. (If the link doesn't work, click on "Main Page", then "Current Opportunities", then try the link again.)

2cross2affliction: Latest episode of Death Battle reveals next fight: time for a rematch.

2cross2affliction: Renewable energy sources: surprisingly adorable.

GreenReaper: Guns, tails, and the pox: the story of the UK's "racist, xenophobic" squirrel-hunters.

2cross2affliction: Is a radioactive, teleporting boar terrorizing Europe and Asia? Maybe?

2cross2affliction: Kermit the Frog has lost his voice.

2cross2affliction: Companion piece to the Vivisector article: in the beginning.

Fred: More on the macaque selfie.

Fred: Beezzzzzzz...

Sonious: Furry Real Time Stategy game Tooth and Tail slated for September release

Fred: Bad news for large carnivores.

earthfurst: @HavenCon is #crowdfunding for their next LGBT+ geek convention & the #furry GOH is @FursForLife with @WolfPupTK

2cross2affliction: Early footage of live action Lion King and fact that Tim Burton's Dumbo is a thing: jaw-dropping.

Fred: Lioness nurses leopard cub.

2cross2affliction: A photo of the Tim Burton Dumbo maquette at the D23 has gotten out.

dronon: Mermaids, a documentary film by Ali Weinstein.

Fred: Does Disney's Winnie the Pooh look too much like China's president?

Fred: A new theory for wolf-to-dog domestication.

2cross2affliction: Renamon and Lucario's pre-battle intros are up; next week, a Death Battle!

InkyCrow: How Furries Became A Fandom, a SyFy Channel profile.

Fred: Missing Russian tortoise found after three years.

Rakuen Growlithe: A review of South Afrifur 2017.

2cross2affliction: Anthrocon on @Midnight. Alternatively, @Midnight on Anthrocon.

InkyCrow: Rocket Raccoon gets an Emmy nomination.

GreenReaper: Anthropomorphic alien helps Mexican psychologists trick children into revealing dark secrets, inner feelings.

Equivamp: Hang our with elephants and bunnies on Disney's Magic Bench.

2cross2affliction: Lucario vs. Renamon: "Surely no one would sexualize a Digimon ... OH, GOD, MOVING ON."

2cross2affliction: Furries who prefer their Renamon vs. Lucario more shippy, less throat-rippy may prefer the earlier take.

JoeStrike: June Foray passes away at 99 - :-(

2cross2affliction: "Hear that? It's the end of the world." The Emoji Movie finally screens for critics.

Fred: The mutant sheep that baffled scientists.

Fred: Woodpecker or a really tall beaver?

dronon: What The Fur closes.

dronon: Vice article on fursuits.

GreenReaper: UK fursuiters on ITV "This Morning" right now (11:45 July 31, also available on ITV +1). Features Ed the Poodle, Ani Boxer and Dexy the Arctic Fox. [Article with transcript.]