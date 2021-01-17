Ursa Major 2020 Nominations are Open
Posted by Sonious (Tantroo McNally) on Sun 17 Jan 2021 - 13:25
The Ursa Majors have opened up nominations for 2020. Those wishing to nominate have up until February 13th to do so. The categories for this year are the for this year are as follows:
- Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture
- Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series
- Best Anthropomorphic Novel
- Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction
- Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story
- Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip
- Best Anthropomorphic Magazine
- Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration
- Best Anthropomorphic Game
- Best Anthropomorphic Website
- Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)
There is a recommended list of all the content that came out last year.
As a reminder, last year, non-fiction work was removed due to lack of nominations. So if you are a regular reader, please take the time to go over the 2020 archives and nominate one of our pieces, or at the very least Jon Oliver's search for rat erotica.
