Ursa Major 2020 Nominations are Open

The Ursa Majors have opened up nominations for 2020. Those wishing to nominate have up until February 13th to do so. The categories for this year are the for this year are as follows:

Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series

Best Anthropomorphic Novel

Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction

Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work

Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work

Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story

Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip

Best Anthropomorphic Magazine

Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration

Best Anthropomorphic Game

Best Anthropomorphic Website

Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)

There is a recommended list of all the content that came out last year.

As a reminder, last year, non-fiction work was removed due to lack of nominations. So if you are a regular reader, please take the time to go over the 2020 archives and nominate one of our pieces, or at the very least Jon Oliver's search for rat erotica.