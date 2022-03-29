State Senator apologizes after defecating Nebraska Senate floor with disproven cat bin rumors

In late January 2022, the internet was flooded with news stories about a concerned parent in a school meeting in Michigan. However the news of the inaccuracy of the salacious rumor didn’t seem to reach one State Senator in Nebraska by the name of Bruce Bostelman of District 23. He instead took the State Senate floor and defecated it with the rumor he, like the woman before him, was appalled by.

Something that took me back just a little bit, and I'm a little shocked, I guess is what [sic] I would put it. It's something called furries. If you don't know what furries are, it’s where school children dress up and animals, cats or dogs, during the school day. They meow and they bark and they interact with their school with their teachers in this fashion. And now schools are wanting to put litter boxes in the schools for these children to use.

How is this sanitary?

I’m going to have a discussion with CEO Smith [of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services] about this, this is something I think ‘how can schools allow this to happen?’ I think it’s very disruptive within the school system. I think it’s very [disruptive] within the classes. I even heard from one person here recently that said [...] that a student identified as a cat, and wanted a litter box, and the school didn’t provide the litter box so the student went ahead and defecated on the floor.

Really… Really?

School Administrators, what is going on?

Nebraska Department of Education, what’s going on?

State Board of Education, what’s going on?

If some kids can’t wear American flag walk through the school on their shirt [sic]? And you keep them out of school? And you kick them out of school, but it’s okay if they wear a cat costume? And that’s fine? And you have a litterbox for them, and that’s fine? I don’t think so.

-Bruce Bostelman; Nebraska Senate Floor