Furries raise $1,180,320.69 in 2022 for charities
Posted by Pegla (Danny) on Sun 1 Jan 2023 - 13:37 —
Edited by Sonious
This year's furry charity index has been released with $1,180,320.69 raised this year. An excel sheet of that amounts can be found here.
I think the thing that stands out the most is that this year the highest amount was taken in by a fundraiser and not a convention.
https://www.flayrah.com/8564/furries-help-push-fundraising-mississippi-library-a...
To be fair, the amount raised in that fundraiser was a mix of furries and non-furries, and that could be said to be the same for conventions, as not everyone who goes there are furries either. But the percentage for the fundraiser was probably higher in non-furs than most of the other items listed.
