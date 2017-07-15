Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 2.7 ( 3 votes)

Andy fears what Charlie found in his mail! During the latest break in the Trump Russian investigations, an email was revealed to show a requested meeting between a Russian contact and President’s son, Donald Trump Jr, to discuss findings to help them against Clinton’s campaign on behalf of the Russian Government. This email has created yet another uneasy connection to the issue that the 2016 election could very well have been decided by heavy foreign influence and manipulation.

However, this is a furry news site, so what does this have to do with anthropomorphic arts or entertainment?

Well the author of the email sent to Trump Jr. to get this meeting set up was apparently made by an eccentric individual by the name of Rob Goldstone. The full story of their interaction and background can be read on Salon’s “Insane in Moscow”: The unbelievable but partly true story of the zany English publicist, the Azerbaijani pop sensation and the “high-quality” presidential offspring”.

In it they point out an oddity, that Rob Goldstone’s privatized Instagram account had a picture of what appears to be Mr. Goldstone in a panda suit. The Salon's contributor Andrew O'Hehir is quick to point out that this is actual a suit of the character from a British television show.

Rob Goldstone is beautiful. Rob Goldstone is magic. Rob Goldstone is a person who owns a P.R. agency that gives off a strong vibe of “we make porn” and has a picture of himself in a panda suit atop his now-shuttered Instagram feed. (In fairness, Goldstone is not a “furry,” I don’t think. He’s a fan of the British kids’ TV character Andy Pandy. Maybe that’s worse!)

I guess 'Andy Pandy' may be well on their way to join the list of growing infamous pandas in the furry world.

However there is an issue here, according to Wikipedia Andy Pandy and Andy Panda are two different properties. Literally the page for one tells you not to confuse it with the content on the other page. You got to be careful here O'Hehir, the Trumps may use this innocent error to point out you're fake news! To be fair, though, it was probably an honest mistake, that wasn't helped by the fact that a video of Mr. Goldstone that became pretty viral at this story was him reliving a scene from the actual show of Andy Pandy.

Special thanks goes to Brand Strangelove for giving me a lead on this story via Instant Messanger.