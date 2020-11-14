Card game with custom fursonas: 'Secret Names [Furry Edition]'
Editor's Note: The article contains promotion of content created by the author of the article.
On a grid of 5x5 random word cards, players must find all those belonging to their species group.
There are four teams to choose from:
Both teams' captains know the layout and take turns to give clues to their teammates in the form of a keyword and the number of related cards. As each word is revealed, a character card is placed on it.
Words belonging to neither team are represented by clueless normies. Picking one - or the other team's cards - results in the turn passing immediately. A fifth card, represented by a skull, is the Social Outcast; any team picking it loses at once!
Character cards are designed with cute custom drawings by Kima Designs. Some backer levels come with the option to have your fursona drawn and printed as a custom card, to be included in all copies of the game, as well as being delivered as a Telegram sticker.
Stretch goals of the crowdfunded game include major furry convention mascots, if - and only if - cleared with their respective teams before manufacture (NordicFuzzCon, ConFuzzled and Midwest FurFest):
And a non-descript flirty, bulky tiger who for some reason is addicted to frosted cereals, and milk. Murrrr!
(Please note that this is a parody, and no anthro tiger belonging to any mainstream corporation would ever have a flirty disposition towards you.)
Secret Names - Furry Edition is slated for release March 2021, as long as enough people support the project. You can order your copy here!
An online version of the game that you can try out for free exists, too, so you can play with friends during the quarantine.
About the authorMike Retriever — read stories — contact (login required)
a Golden Retriever from Madrid, Spain
I bark and I stroll. My next aspiration is to do so as a greymuzzle.
Comments
Well, that's an interesting lockdown project; looks like the tiers have been balanced for the furry population.
It seems… optimistic to suggest using convention mascots as a stretch goal without having pre-cleared it - but hey, at least they can see what they'd be getting! And I'm sure furries will be queueing up to become official social outcasts.
Not when they read what the author/creator would like to do with society's actual outcasts I'm sure...
Don't give money to the racist who posted last week:
"Self Governance? Imagine THAT! What IF the majority of the people started governing themselves and stopped using public benefits?
The majority of people would be wiped out and only the strong and smart would survive. As it should be
Short-term loss for a long-term forever gain
"UUUUH the government allowed heroin and now I'm a drug addict and Imma die"
Darwinism can't happen with government handouts
The parents who make that possible should remove their genetical heritage from society
I'm an Aryan Breeds Supremacist"
Now wait for the excuses to come.
I'm going to have to agree in part with the comment above me on this.
I didn't publish this nor had time to review it, so Dronon or GreenReaper published it. If I had reviewed it I would have bought forth objections to using this to promote products of the author.
I was fine, if wary, with Mike writing reviews to promote the works of others and video games in order to spread his thoughts about furry content he enjoyed. For one he wasn't making money off of it, so I could use that as an excuse why it is fine that he was writing articles because he technically was making nothing off the exchange. He was giving content to Flayrah, but Flayrah wasn't giving anything to him. So Flayrah wasn't *supporting* a person who promotes racist ideology in other channels.
With this article, I can no longer say that.
A naïve part of me also felt that, perhaps if he focused more time on reviewing the content of others, and not so much on his group's promoting of faux-Darwinism that somehow believes that it has to do with survival metrics of *individuals* rather than *species*, then perhaps he'd grow out of that pseudo-intellectual drivel once he realized how making content for everyone instead of in spite of some can be a healthier way to live life. When it comes to *actual* Darwinism at a *species* level, I must note that a species that kills their brothers and sister over race, sexuality, and religion has more ticks against its survival as a whole than those that embrace and love diversity and don't kill one another over such trivial shit.
However, this article makes me think those prior review articles were *not* a means to move on from the socially destructive path he found himself on and to do good for the community in a way that was not toxic. Instead, I now see them as a build up to slipping into the content he actually wanted to do: promote himself. After all, it's all about survival and promotion of the individual, not of the group or furry content as a whole. That's what happens when you let faux-Darwinism take hold of your heart.
I'm disappointed, but I guess I shouldn't be surprised. When you give a faux-Darwinist an inch of power, they always take the mile. Because they always put themselves in front of others. Just because the lady goes out with you on a third date doesn't mean you get to walk from second base over the pitcher's mount to grope the home plate non-consensually. But, this kind of brazen disregard for ethics shouldn't be too surprising from a person who sleeps in the racist channels he does, I suppose.
I *did* expected better of my editor peers, though. And honestly, has me questioning my position here.
There have been other articles which can be seen as essentially promotion when they have just provided information about new projects that are being started without an associated review. For example, your announcement on the release date for The Fandom: https://www.flayrah.com/8087/fandom-documentary-release-july-3rd
So means the only issue here is that he has views with which you disagree. However, those views and this article seem to be unrelated. While it's perfectly fine to say that certain views will not be supported on Flayrah itself, it is troubling when one wants to punish people for things that they did off of their particular platform; such as when Patreon bans people because they post subject matter it finds questionable on other sites. It is not our job to police the entire world nor should we be trying to enforce some sort of moral/ideological purity.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
It's not my job to say what he does on other sites no, but it's also our job to ensure that fandom dollars are not going to organizations or political influences that are against the best interests of furs, or indeed humans in general.
It's one thing to promote hand-off styles of government. It is another to promote one that sees races as inferior based on biased metrics and to bequeath them the power to do so.
It is in my best interest to make sure that people are fully informed to where their money is going. The Fandom was not getting money from furs directly due to my review, where as this is asking for monetary support. That and The Fandom was not MY project, it was the project of another, where as this is self-promotional. So this is not an apples to apples comparison as you believe it is.
I mean I know some furs who are treating Cards Against Humanity as sus due to some of the people who worked on it. I think they should be made aware of the acts of the people who are making this card game before investing. Being an informed investor can promote better decision making.
Let me clarify the last bit first; your position is that of an editor - one you share with dronon. It's a role with a high level of responsibility - both in your own work and that which you edit and publish, and well over that of a contributor (who's merely responsible for the work they submit). This reflects both your long history of contribution, and also a willingness to help out with the work of others.
You do not bear responsibility for every piece published; nor for the mix of topics, or final decisions on or interpretations of policies. As editor-in-chief, the one who wrote said policies, that is my bailiwick. Given my history at WikiFur, I'm often going to look for advice and seek consensus in such areas. But not always.
As you know, Flayrah rarely refuses stories - and to me, choosing to publish this was a very simple process, revolving around the content, not its contributor. Is the topic furry? Yes. Is it newsworthy? As much as other crowdfunded projects, which we've posted a lot about in the past. Is it just a pipe dream, or a scam? Unlikely, as significant work appears to have been done already, in collaboration with others, and the project won't be funded unless a credible target is reached. Lastly, is the piece ready for publication? I found it unclear in parts, so I fleshed it out and clarified certain aspects without changing the thrust of the work. Just as I might do for any other piece.
Given your views on the author, I can appreciate that you might not have wanted to work on this piece, even if you'd had time. That is one reason we have multiple editors. The story was sitting in the queue for 24 hours (which is fine; we all have lives), and was somewhat time-sensitive, and I had a few free hours to polish and post it, so I did.
Your issue appears to be towards the personal views of the author, rather than their ability to produce and deliver a product, or indeed write a story about it. I don't think much of such statements myself, but I consider that irrelevant. Flayrah gives everyone in the fandom the opportunity to contribute - that includes reasonable coverage of their own projects, where they're on-topic, even if they may profit from it (given the cost of international shipping, I have my doubts). I'd be a lot more concerned about someone getting paid under the table to post about projects that weren't theirs. Heaven knows I get enough spam asking to pay me for "guest posts".
Honestly, I'm a little disappointed that you're backing someone who's been using proxies to grind an ax against this contributor on each of their stories - behaviour also mentioned on the page you're quoting. I fear you're letting your dislike for the author cloud your judgment. I also have no love for the de-platforming you advocate, and I will not support it here.
Apologies if this was a bit rambling - or blunt. It's exceedingly late here, so conciseness and tact tends to go out the window.
I had no issues when they were writing to promote other games from other creators, see here:
https://www.flayrah.com/8148/game-review-rikki-vikki-puzzle-solvers#comment-79116
My issue comes from the promotion of their content without disclaimer. That part has been resolved.
I believe it is the job of the press not to limit what people want to buy, however, they should be aware who those dollars are going to. Just as if you buy a Pepper Coyote record you're probably going to see some of the dollars trickle to a Bernie-like campaign. If you put your dollars here, you dollars are going to probably trickle toward a Trump-like campaign (or whatever the Spain equivalent of a Trump is). Or if you donate to Trump's "legal challenge" of the elections, most of your money will actually go toward past campaign debts incurred.
To ignore that is to hide the whole truth. Would you be for the news not publishing that Chick Fil'A had made donations to organizations against the interest of those who are gay, thus would influence their patronage? Or leave them in the dark because the media should be promoting business with no other consideration?
Guess we have to hope that people read down to the comments before they click the link in the article to realize the content of the character their cash is going toward, and feel betrayed for not being forewarned.
So, setting aside the side that the contributor is, in fact, provably what we like to call, in technical journalistic terms, "a raging asshat", I mean, if this is self promotion, that should probably be noted somewhere.
Yup, added.
The piece is tagged as an announcement, as is required by our contribution guidelines for self-promotional stories.
Newsletters and announcements on Flayrah should always be considered to promote the author's interests unless otherwise noted, and as such they're automatically identified as press releases to Google News. In this case, I edited it to flesh out details of the game, but it's still primarily the author's work, and so retains the tag.
(It's also possible to use this tag on work which, while not posted in the interests of the author, quotes so heavily from releases or similar material that it does not add much else - or, for example, where the story is largely an embedded trailer for a movie.)
Well, then, I've, uh, used the announcement tag wrong.
(It was in old Newsbytes, though, so, like, hardly the only problem with the tags there.)
(By the way, I'm pleading the "Rakuen rules" on this; Mike's a complete asshat, as already stated, but, you know, cool for him. We always manage to mess up these press releases, though.)
There are "Rakuen rules"?
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
I figure it's like Queensbury Rules, but with more ropes.
OwO
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
Those cons have policies about hate speech and probably would not want their mascots used on unapproved sale pitches by the guy who is constantly posting the N word and part of racist groups. Especially Midwest Furfest who had to do bans about groups he is in.
security@nordicfuzzcon.org
https://2020.nordicfuzzcon.org/About/RulesOfConduct.html
security@confuzzled.org.uk
https://2020.confuzzled.org.uk/attending/code-of-conduct/
https://www.furfest.org/contact
https://www.furfest.org/code-of-conduct
Post new comment