Card game with custom fursonas: 'Secret Names [Furry Edition]'

Editor's Note: The article contains promotion of content created by the author of the article.

On a grid of 5x5 random word cards, players must find all those belonging to their species group.

There are four teams to choose from: Canine, Feline, Scalie, and Avian:



Both teams' captains know the layout and take turns to give clues to their teammates in the form of a keyword and the number of related cards. As each word is revealed, a character card is placed on it.

Words belonging to neither team are represented by clueless normies. Picking one - or the other team's cards - results in the turn passing immediately. A fifth card, represented by a skull, is the Social Outcast; any team picking it loses at once!

Character cards are designed with cute custom drawings by Kima Designs. Some backer levels come with the option to have your fursona drawn and printed as a custom card, to be included in all copies of the game, as well as being delivered as a Telegram sticker.

Stretch goals of the crowdfunded game include major furry convention mascots, if - and only if - cleared with their respective teams before manufacture (NordicFuzzCon, ConFuzzled and Midwest FurFest):

And a non-descript flirty, bulky tiger who for some reason is addicted to frosted cereals, and milk. Murrrr!



(Please note that this is a parody, and no anthro tiger belonging to any mainstream corporation would ever have a flirty disposition towards you.)

Secret Names - Furry Edition is slated for release March 2021, as long as enough people support the project. You can order your copy here!

An online version of the game that you can try out for free exists, too, so you can play with friends during the quarantine.